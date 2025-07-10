Matchday 24: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

Every MLS team is in action this weekend during a jam-packed Matchday 24 slate.
Two major Eastern Conference clashes are on deck: FC Cincinnati host rivals Columbus Crew in the Hell is Real derby, and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF entertain high-flying Nashville SC.
Then, the Western Conference closes out the weekend when St. Louis CITY SC welcome the Portland Timbers for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
FC Cincinnati have ridden their white-hot form to the top of the Supporters' Shield race, largely due to Evander.
The offseason arrival continues to put up MVP-caliber numbers (12g/8a) while spurring Cincy to a four-game winning streak. In the past three matches, Evander has netted five goals and added two assists to pilot all three results.
Fellow offseason addition and club-record signing Kévin Denkey has also delivered with 12g/1a. He already knows what it's like to score against Cincinnati's biggest rival, after finding the back of the net during his first Hell is Real derby in May.
The Crew are also in strong form, having taken 10 points from their last four matches, as they sit just four points behind Cincy in the Eastern Conference table.
As they look to close the gap, Columbus will be boosted by the return of Max Arfsten. The 24-year-old fullback is returning from USMNT duty at the Concacaf Gold Cup, where he made a name for himself by tallying 1g/3a en route to the tournament final.
On the contrary, Dániel Gazdag has struggled since making his blockbuster move from the Philadelphia Union, recording just two assists in 13 Columbus appearances. Hell is Real could be the perfect opportunity for the Crew's newest DP to break out with a signature moment alongside talisman Diego Rossi (10g/4a).
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:45 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ | FS1, FOX Deportes
In last weekend's return from the FIFA Club World Cup, Messi fueled Miami's 4-1 rout of CF Montréal with two world-class goals and a jaw-dropping assist. That performance earned the Herons' captain Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra and AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors.
But the legendary Argentine wasn't done there. In Wednesday's 2-1 win at the New England Revolution, Messi netted another brace and became the first player in MLS history to score multiple goals in four straight regular-season games.
Due to the CWC break, Miami are fifth in the East and have three games in hand on every team above them. A victory over second-place Nashville would be an ideal occasion to continue their ascent.
Meanwhile, Nashville are riding the longest unbeaten streak in MLS at 12 games. Last weekend, Hany Mukhtar (100:01') netted the latest game-winner in club history to beat Philadelphia 1-0 and leapfrog the Union into second place in the East.
Things are going swimmingly in B.J. Callaghan's first full year at the helm.
Mukhtar (9g/8a), the 2022 MLS MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, finally has a partner up top for the Coyotes. The German star and current Golden Boot leader Sam Surridge (16g/3a) have combined for 25 goals and 11 assists in league play this season.
Nashville have done it on both ends of the pitch, conceding the second-fewest goals (23) among teams that have played 21 games. They'll get a further boost as they visit South Florida on Saturday night with the return of captain and center back Walker Zimmerman, who was at the Gold Cup with the USMNT.
- WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
The last month has been rough for St. Louis, who have picked up just one point in their previous five matches. But they'll see Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire as a golden opportunity to turn things around under interim head coach David Critchley.
DP striker João Klauss has seemingly found his shooting boots since the club parted ways with manager Olof Mellberg, scoring six of his seven goals in the last six matches, including the first hat trick in club history in a thrilling 3-3 draw vs. LA Galaxy last month.
St. Louis will look to take advantage at home in front of the Energizer Park faithful.
Meanwhile, Portland are aiming to solidify their spot amongst the West's best. Currently fourth, the Timbers sit six points back of the conference summit but enjoy a game in hand on two of the teams above them.
Although they'll be missing leading goal contributor Antony as he remains out with a hamstring injury, Portland still boasts plenty of attacking firepower, including Santiago Moreno (4g/4a), Kevin Kelsy (5g/1a) and Evander's marquee offseason replacement, All-Star midfielder David Da Costa (3g/8a).
After scoring the winner in last weekend's 2-1 triumph over New England, Da Costa will look to lead Portland to another victory in St. Louis.