Matchday 24: What to know for this weekend's must-watch matches

Every MLS team is in action this weekend during a jam-packed Matchday 24 slate.

Then, the Western Conference closes out the weekend when St. Louis CITY SC welcome the Portland Timbers for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

Fellow offseason addition and club-record signing Kévin Denkey has also delivered with 12g/1a. He already knows what it's like to score against Cincinnati's biggest rival, after finding the back of the net during his first Hell is Real derby in May.

The offseason arrival continues to put up MVP-caliber numbers (12g/8a) while spurring Cincy to a four-game winning streak. In the past three matches, Evander has netted five goals and added two assists to pilot all three results.

FC Cincinnati have ridden their white-hot form to the top of the Supporters' Shield race, largely due to Evander .

On the contrary, Dániel Gazdag has struggled since making his blockbuster move from the Philadelphia Union , recording just two assists in 13 Columbus appearances. Hell is Real could be the perfect opportunity for the Crew's newest DP to break out with a signature moment alongside talisman Diego Rossi (10g/4a).

As they look to close the gap, Columbus will be boosted by the return of Max Arfsten . The 24-year-old fullback is returning from USMNT duty at the Concacaf Gold Cup , where he made a name for himself by tallying 1g/3a en route to the tournament final.

The Crew are also in strong form, having taken 10 points from their last four matches, as they sit just four points behind Cincy in the Eastern Conference table.

Due to the CWC break, Miami are fifth in the East and have three games in hand on every team above them. A victory over second-place Nashville would be an ideal occasion to continue their ascent.

But the legendary Argentine wasn't done there. In Wednesday's 2-1 win at the New England Revolution , Messi netted another brace and became the first player in MLS history to score multiple goals in four straight regular-season games.

Meanwhile, Nashville are riding the longest unbeaten streak in MLS at 12 games. Last weekend, Hany Mukhtar (100:01') netted the latest game-winner in club history to beat Philadelphia 1-0 and leapfrog the Union into second place in the East.

Things are going swimmingly in B.J. Callaghan's first full year at the helm.

Mukhtar (9g/8a), the 2022 MLS MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, finally has a partner up top for the Coyotes. The German star and current Golden Boot leader Sam Surridge (16g/3a) have combined for 25 goals and 11 assists in league play this season.