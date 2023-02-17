Charlotte FC exercise offseason buyout on Yordy Reyna

Reyna, who was among Charlotte's highest-paid players (per MLS Players Association figures), will no longer occupy an international roster slot or count against the Crown's 2023 salary budget.

A veteran of seven MLS seasons, Reyna contributed three goals and three assists in 19 appearances (10 starts) during Charlotte's 2022 expansion campaign. He also featured for Vancouver Whitecaps FC from 2017-20, then spent the next two seasons with D.C. United before moving to Charlotte as a free agent. All told, Reyna has 27g/22a in 119 MLS games.

Reyna, 29, started his professional career in his native Peru with Club Alianza Lima before moving to Austrian Bundesliga powerhouse side Red Bull Salzburg. He's accrued 30 senior caps with the Peruvian national team, scoring two goals since his 2013 debut.

Charlotte FC begin their second MLS season on Feb. 25 when hosting Eastern Conference foe New England Revolution (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Head coach Christian Lattanzio's side counts Designated Players Karol Swiderski, Enzo Copetti and Kamil Jozwiak as leading faces in the attack.