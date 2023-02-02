FC Cincinnati sign center back Yerson Mosquera on loan from Wolves

"Yerson is a tremendously talented young player that has a real desire to defend," Cincy general manager Chris Albright said in a release. "His size, pace and technical ability will be a great fit for our group, and we’re delighted to welcome him to the club."

Mosquera adds much-needed depth alongside US international Matt Miazga , MLS veteran Nick Hagglund and second-year SuperDraft pick Ian Murphy . The Orange & Blue also picked Generation adidas signing Joey Akpunonu in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft .

The 21-year-old defender’s deal lasts through June 30 and includes an option to extend through the end of the 2023 MLS season. A purchase option wasn't specified.

Our newest addition to the backline. FC Cincinnati acquire Yerson Mosquera on loan from @Wolves .

Mosquera joined Wolves ahead of the 2021 EPL season from Colombian top-flight side Atlético Nacional, but he’s only appeared once for the club’s first team (nine-minute stint vs. Tottenham in the Carabao Cup). While at Atlético Nacional, Mosquera played in 26 matches across all competitions since debuting in an October 2020 ​​Copa Sudamericana match against Argentine powerhouse River Plate.

While at Wolves, most of Mosquera’s appearances occurred with their Under-21s in the Premier League 2 (similar to MLS NEXT Pro). He's dealt with hamstring injuries, and now is seeking an extended run of games.

"I'm very excited to join FC Cincinnati," said Mosquera. "Thank you to Chris, Pat [Noonan], and the staff for this opportunity. I look forward to meeting the fans and playing for them at TQL Stadium this season."

This deal marks Cincinatti's second South American addition of the offseason after they added Ecuador international midfielder Marco Angulo via transfer from Independiente del Valle.

Cincinnati are coming off their best-ever MLS season, reaching the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. They’ll open their 2023 campaign on Feb. 25 when hosting Houston Dynamo FC in a non-conference clash (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).