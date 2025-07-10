Real Salt Lake loan Nelson Palacio to FC Zurich

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Real Salt Lake have loaned midfielder Nelson Palacio to Swiss Super League side FC Zurich for the remainder of the 2025 season, the club announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old originally moved to RSL in 2023 as a U22 Initiative player from Atlético Nacional in his native Colombia, and went on to make 44 MLS appearances for the Claret-and-Cobalt.

This season, Palacio made 10 appearances (six starts), playing 587 minutes for Pablo Mastroeni's side. He scored his first MLS goal last May in a substitute appearance against FC Dallas.