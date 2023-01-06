Atlanta United loan Marcelino Moreno to Brazil's ​​Coritiba

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
Atlanta United have loaned midfielder Marcelino Moreno to Brazilian top-flight side Coritiba through the 2023 season, the club announced Friday.
The 28-year-old Argentine attacker has 13 goals and 14 assists in 68 games for Atlanta, though wasn’t always first-choice under head coach Gonzalo Pineda last season.
“We spoke with Marcelino at the end of last year and determined the best situation for both parties was to find an opportunity for him to feature more,” Atlanta vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a press release. “This move will give Marcelino the opportunity to showcase his quality at a high level and we wish him the best this season in Brazil.”
Moreno originally joined Atlanta in September 2020 from Lanus in Argentina’s top flight. He joins Ezequiel Barco (to River Plate in Argentina) and Tyler Wolff (to SK Beveren in Belgium) as midfielders out on loan from Atlanta.
The move continues outgoings for Atlanta in recent weeks, including defender George Campbell being traded to CF Montréal and midfielder Emerson Hyndman’s contract being mutually terminated. They’ve also transferred defender Alan Franco to Sao Paulo in Brazil’s top flight.
The Five Stripes will open their 2023 season on Feb. 25 when hosting the San Jose Earthquakes (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
