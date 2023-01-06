Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United loan Marcelino Moreno to Brazil's ​​Coritiba

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Marcelino Moreno

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Atlanta United have loaned midfielder Marcelino Moreno to Brazilian top-flight side ​​Coritiba through the 2023 season, the club announced Friday.

The 28-year-old Argentine attacker has 13 goals and 14 assists in 68 games for Atlanta, though wasn’t always first-choice under head coach Gonzalo Pineda last season.

“We spoke with Marcelino at the end of last year and determined the best situation for both parties was to find an opportunity for him to feature more,” Atlanta vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a press release. “This move will give Marcelino the opportunity to showcase his quality at a high level and we wish him the best this season in Brazil.”

Moreno originally joined Atlanta in September 2020 from Lanus in Argentina’s top flight. He joins Ezequiel Barco (to River Plate in Argentina) and Tyler Wolff (to SK Beveren in Belgium) as midfielders out on loan from Atlanta.

The move continues outgoings for Atlanta in recent weeks, including defender George Campbell being traded to CF Montréal and midfielder Emerson Hyndman’s contract being mutually terminated. They’ve also transferred defender Alan Franco to Sao Paulo in Brazil’s top flight.

The Five Stripes will open their 2023 season on Feb. 25 when hosting the San Jose Earthquakes (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Atlanta United FC Marcelino Moreno

Related Stories

Real Salt Lake sign homegrown defenders Luis Rivera, Delentz Pierre
Houston Dynamo sign left back Brad Smith in free agency
Nashville SC loan striker Aké Loba to Liga MX's Mazatlán FC
More News
More News
Daryl Dike is back: USMNT greats analyze West Brom striker’s return to form
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Daryl Dike is back: USMNT greats analyze West Brom striker’s return to form
Real Salt Lake sign homegrown defenders Luis Rivera, Delentz Pierre
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign homegrown defenders Luis Rivera, Delentz Pierre
Nashville SC: Core roster will make us "very competitive" in 2023
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Nashville SC: Core roster will make us "very competitive" in 2023
Houston Dynamo sign left back Brad Smith in free agency
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign left back Brad Smith in free agency
Nashville SC loan striker Aké Loba to Liga MX's Mazatlán FC
Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC loan striker Aké Loba to Liga MX's Mazatlán FC
Atlanta United waive forward Dom Dwyer
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United waive forward Dom Dwyer
More News
Video
Video
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
1:30:15

MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
More Video
MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

The new home for MLS is here! In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.