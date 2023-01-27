Toronto FC sign USMNT goalkeeper Sean Johnson in free agency

"Sean has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in MLS, given his club and international career," Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release. "Sean continues to demonstrate his elite shot-stopping ability, athleticism, and decision-making in important moments and the biggest games."

Johnson brings vast experience to the Reds, having played in 355 regular-season games since entering the league via the 2010 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. He spent 2010-16 with Chicago Fire FC , then 2017-22 with NYCFC.

The Reds announced Friday they’ve signed the 33-year-old, who had been New York City FC ’s captain and served as a USMNT backup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup . He joins through the 2024 MLS season using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Change in Toronto

This winter, Toronto identified goalkeeper as a position they were looking to upgrade after parting ways with Quentin Westberg and Alex Bono. That pair joined Atlanta United and D.C. United, respectively, in prior weeks.

And in Johnson, Toronto have acquired one of MLS’s best goalkeepers from the past few seasons. He was named MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi as NYCFC lifted their first-ever trophy in 2021, plus was named an MLS All-Star in 2022.

Johnson, who has 10 USMNT appearances, is Toronto’s third major free-agent signing this winter after they added center back Matt Hedges (ex-FC Dallas) and brought back midfielder Jonathan Osorio (Toronto’s all-time appearance leader). He also sustains a veteran-minded trend to the Reds’ offseason roster-building strategy.

"I want you to know I'll cherish every moment with this organization," Johnson wrote in a post on NYCFC's website. "My time in New York has come to an end, but the memories we made will live on eternally."

NYCFC's next steps

For NYCFC, the news is a serious loss considering the significant role Johnson played and the broader trend around their roster. Johnston is NYCFC’s all-time leader in matches played (206), and the Cityzens have watched the following pieces (among others) of their massively successful core exit this winter:

With Johnson’s departure, NYCFC’s starting goalkeeper may become former US youth international Matt Freese. He's reportedly joining in a trade from the Philadelphia Union, while Luis Barraza has been Johnson’s backup. The Cityzens also have Cody Mizell, though all three are light on first-team MLS experience.