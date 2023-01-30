New York Red Bulls transfer Patryk Klimala to Israeli Premier League side

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
The New York Red Bulls have transferred striker Patryk Klimala to Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Be'er Sheva and maintain a sell-on fee, the club announced Sunday.
The move opens a Designated Player spot for the Red Bulls and ends a two-year MLS stint for the 24-year-old former Polish youth international. He produced 13 goals and 10 assists in 57 league games (46 starts) after joining in April 2021 from Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC.
Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israeli Premier League runners-up last year, hold third place during the 2022-23 season.
"We want to thank Patryk for everything he has done for the club," Red Bulls head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. "We wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors."
With Klimala leaving, New York’s No. 9 spot seems set for the 2023 campaign as they reportedly complete a move for Belgian international striker Dante Vanzeir from Union SG. This offseason, they also signed Cory Burke (ex-Philadelphia Union) in free agency and permanently signed Elias Manoel from Brazilian top-flight side Gremio after his late-season loan last year.
The Red Bulls, who are entering their third season under manager Gerhard Struber, return to action on Feb. 25 when visiting Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They've made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 13 straight years, a joint league record alongside Seattle Sounders FC.
