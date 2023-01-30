New York Red Bulls transfer Patryk Klimala to Israeli Premier League side

The move opens a Designated Player spot for the Red Bulls and ends a two-year MLS stint for the 24-year-old former Polish youth international. He produced 13 goals and 10 assists in 57 league games (46 starts) after joining in April 2021 from Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC.

"We want to thank Patryk for everything he has done for the club," Red Bulls head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. "We wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors."