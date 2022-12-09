Sources: DC United in advanced talks for Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich

D.C. United are in advanced talks to sign Poland international central midfielder Mateusz Klich from Leeds United, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The deal isn't 100% done, but has reached advanced stages.
Klich wouldn't be a Designated Player if the deal gets over the line.
Leeds career
Klich, 32, has 41 caps with Poland and has been with Leeds since 2017, joining when they were in the Championship (England's second division). The hard-working midfielder was an integral part of Leeds' promotion to the Premier League in 2019-20, appearing in 45 of the club's 46 league games as they won the title.
In the Premier League, Klich was a key player in avoiding relegation over the last two seasons, appearing in all but eight of Leeds' 76 matches between 2020-22. This season, with the addition of US men's national team captain Tyler Adams, Klich hasn't been as involved. He's appeared in 11 league matches, all off the bench.
Klich played in a friendly for Leeds United on Thursday, scoring the game-winning goal against LaLiga side Elche. As news broke before the game that D.C. United and others were interested in Klich, American manager Jesse Marsch was asked about his future.
"It's not totally clear yet. We should hold off on saying anything," Marsch said. "There's been conversations but nothing's concrete. Obviously there's a lot of love for Mateusz in the group, he's been incredible."
D.C. United fit
Klich is excited about a potential move to D.C. United, where he's expected to be a key player under head coach Wayne Rooney. Rooney took over at D.C. last summer and has helped overturn the roster, with 2023 his first full season after last leading Derby County in England.
Last summer transfer window, the Black-and-Red added the likes of striker Christian Benteke, midfielder Victor Palsson, forward Miguel Berry and midfielder Ravel Morrison. This winter, they've already signed MLS veterans Pedro Santos and Tyler Miller in free agency, plus acquired Iraq national team defender Mohanad Jeahze and traded for center back Derrick Williams.
In 2022, D.C. finished bottom of the overall and Eastern Conference tables. D.C. have missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the last three seasons.
Aside from Leeds, Klich has featured for the likes of Wolfsburg and Kaiserslautern in Germany as well as PEC Zwolle and FC Twente in the Netherlands after breaking through at Polish club Cracovia.