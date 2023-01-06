Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United waive forward Dom Dwyer

Dom Dwyer

Atlanta United have waived forward Dom Dwyer, the club announced Friday, opening another roster spot as the Five Stripes retool their roster for the 2023 MLS season.

Currently, the MLS Cup 2018 champions have just two natural strikers on their roster: homegrown player Jackson Conway and club-leading scorer Josef Martínez. However, Martínez is reportedly set to exit this offseason.

“We thank Dom for his contributions to the club and wish him the best in his future,” Atlanta United VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release.

Dwyer, 32, joined Atlanta ahead of the 2022 campaign as a free agent and finished with four goals in 22 league games. The former US international has been in MLS since the 2012 season, netting 85g/19a in 231 regular-season games across stops with Atlanta, Sporting Kansas City, Orlando City SC and Toronto FC.

It’s been a busy week of outgoing moves for Atlanta, with midfielder Emerson Hyndman (mutual contract termination), defender Alan Franco (transfer to São Paulo) and midfielder Marcelino Moreno (loan to Coritiba) departing as well. 

