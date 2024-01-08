Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2024

With that in mind, here’s version 1.0 of our annual Offseason Roster Build compendium. Eastern Conference today, while the Western Conference updates will come out tomorrow.

Thus it's a good time to take stock of where all 29 teams stand in their offseason overhauls – and to take a stab at what’s to come.

The offseason has had a quiet-ish start, but with the holidays mostly in the rearview and the official opening of the transfer window dead ahead, I think it’s about to get noisier. For now, we’re looking at lots of rosters that have been torn down along with a few that have been steadily built up.

Offseason So Far (Jan. 7)

The Five Stripes ran the hard yards in the summer 2023 window, bringing in three guys – DP winger Saba Lobjanidze along with TAM winger Xande Silva (originally on loan, but that’s now been made a permanent deal) and TAM central midfielder Tristan Muyumba – who all looked like potential Best XI candidates. They ended the season with one of the best attacks in the league in large part because of how well that trio fit with DP No. 10 Thiago Almada and DP No. 9 Giorgos Giakoumakis.

So far this winter, they filled one glaring need when they signed goalkeeper Josh Cohen. The 31-year-old American had bounced around the USL for a chunk of the 2010s before spending the past four years with Maccabi Haifa in Israel. He was the league’s player of the year in 2020-21, won a few trophies and got some UEFA Champions League experience as well. This seems like as clear a plug-and-play upgrade as you could hope for.

They also picked up veteran center back Derrick Williams in the Re-Entry Draft. He'll be a useful depth piece if he formally signs, though the defense needs more surgery after the loss of Miles Robinson to FC Cincinnati in free agency.

What’s Next?

They look set to bring in Norwegian international center back Stian Gregersen from Bordeaux, who is an obvious like-for-like replacement for Robinson. Note that Silva and Muyumba also came from French clubs, so it appears SRC FTBL (the data/analytics/scouting company Atlanta contracted with last year) feels like they’ve found a pipeline worth trusting.

After that, the only spot that needs work is defensive midfield, where they had zero answers in 2023. In 2024, my guess is they will have multiple answers, with one being Dax McCarty, and one being an as-yet-unnamed or even un-rumored import.

The McCarty signing is great – a veteran winner who, I’m guessing, understands he’s there to soak up not more than 2,000 minutes across all competitions, help set the tone in the locker room and be something of a mentor to the younger domestic players. He’d also allow whoever the new No. 6 is time to get their feet wet (or even allow the front office the leeway to push that particular decision back to the summer window, which is when president/CEO Garth Lagerwey generally likes to do his work).

There is no news on the potentially big news, which is the transfer of Almada for something like $30 million to a huge European club. Reports are that number, which would be a league record, is Atlanta’s target, and while the likes of Ajax, Napoli and a few others have kicked the tires over the past two windows, nothing is said to be close this winter.