Inter Miami's Facundo Farías suffers long-term knee injury

Facundo Farias - Inter Miami - close shot

© Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

Facundo Farías is expected to miss Inter Miami CF’s highly-anticipated 2024 season after suffering a left ACL (knee) injury during their first preseason match, the club announced Saturday.

The 21-year-old attacker got injured as a second-half substitute in Friday’s scoreless draw vs. El Salvador, a Central American trip that began the Herons’ global preseason tour. Now, Farías will undergo surgery in the coming weeks.

Farías originally joined Inter Miami last July from Atlético Colón in his native Argentina, signing a long-term U22 Initiative deal. He was immediately impactful, contributing 3g/2a in 13 matches across all competitions as Inter Miami won Leagues Cup and reached the US Open Cup final.

Mainly a winger/second forward, Farías was a potential starter for Inter Miami in 2024. Their star-studded attack still features headliners Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, but the supporting cast is key as well.

As preseason unfolds, Inter Miami are building towards a Feb. 21 opener vs. Real Salt Lake at DRV PNK Stadium (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Inter Miami CF Facundo Farías

Related Stories

Inter Miami begin 2024 preseason with draw at El Salvador
Why your MLS team should be hopeful as 2024 preseason begins
Inter Miami vs. FC Dallas: Watch preseason match on MLSsoccer.com
More News
More News
Bajraktarevic, Luna turn heads for USMNT against Slovenia
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Bajraktarevic, Luna turn heads for USMNT against Slovenia
USMNT player ratings: Bajraktarević stands out in defeat to Slovenia

USMNT player ratings: Bajraktarević stands out in defeat to Slovenia
Inter Miami's Facundo Farías suffers long-term knee injury

Inter Miami's Facundo Farías suffers long-term knee injury
USMNT fall in friendly vs. Slovenia

USMNT fall in friendly vs. Slovenia
Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Caio Alexandre to Fortaleza
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Caio Alexandre to Fortaleza
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. El Salvador | January 19, 2024
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. El Salvador | January 19, 2024
WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023
2:09

WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
3:21

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
3:45

WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
More Video