Inter Miami's Facundo Farías suffers long-term knee injury

Facundo Farías is expected to miss Inter Miami CF ’s highly-anticipated 2024 season after suffering a left ACL (knee) injury during their first preseason match, the club announced Saturday.

The 21-year-old attacker got injured as a second-half substitute in Friday’s scoreless draw vs. El Salvador, a Central American trip that began the Herons’ global preseason tour. Now, Farías will undergo surgery in the coming weeks.

Farías originally joined Inter Miami last July from Atlético Colón in his native Argentina, signing a long-term U22 Initiative deal. He was immediately impactful, contributing 3g/2a in 13 matches across all competitions as Inter Miami won Leagues Cup and reached the US Open Cup final.

Mainly a winger/second forward, Farías was a potential starter for Inter Miami in 2024. Their star-studded attack still features headliners Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, but the supporting cast is key as well.