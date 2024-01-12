New York Red Bulls sign center back Noah Eile

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New York Red Bulls have acquired a second Swedish player before the 2024 MLS season, announcing Friday that center back Noah Eile has joined from Malmö FF.
Eile is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028, arriving via the U22 Initiative roster mechanism. He joins fellow countryman and former RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg, who signed with RBNY in mid-December.
"Noah is a promising young defender that we are excited to add to our roster," said head of sport Jochen Schneider in a club statement. "Although Noah is young, he has a lot of experience in Sweden’s top division and has the qualities we value in a defender. We cannot wait for him to get started with us."
A Swedish youth international, he's played 49 Allsvenskan games (first division) across Malmö FF and loans to Mjällby AIF. With that experience, the 21-year-old gives new head coach Sandro Schwarz another option in central defense alongside captain Sean Nealis and Colombian international Andrés Reyes.
Last year, RBNY's backline was among the best in MLS as they reached a 14th-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Their 39 goals against were the fifth-fewest in the league.
The Red Bulls begin their new era on Feb. 25, visiting Nashville SC for their regular-season opener (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
