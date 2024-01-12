New York Red Bulls sign center back Noah Eile

Eile is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028, arriving via the U22 Initiative roster mechanism. He joins fellow countryman and former RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg , who signed with RBNY in mid-December.

"Noah is a promising young defender that we are excited to add to our roster," said head of sport Jochen Schneider in a club statement. "Although Noah is young, he has a lot of experience in Sweden’s top division and has the qualities we value in a defender. We cannot wait for him to get started with us."