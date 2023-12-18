Chicago Fire acquire Tom Barlow from New York Red Bulls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- CHI receive: Tom Barlow
- RBNY receive: Up to $400k GAM
Chicago Fire FC have a new striker for the 2024 season, announcing Monday they have acquired Tom Barlow from the New York Red Bulls.
In exchange for Barlow, New York will receive $250,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split evenly across the next two seasons. Chicago could send an additional $150,000 in performance-based GAM as well.
"We are pleased to welcome Tom to Chicago as we continue to build our roster for the 2024 season," Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. "After identifying our needs for the upcoming season, we aimed to add a forward with MLS experience who can influence matches in various ways and help to provide more depth and competition within the squad.
"We believe that Tom’s speed, mentality, and knowledge of the league will be very beneficial to the team, and we look forward to seeing his contributions on the field."
Barlow, 28, has spent his entire MLS career with the Red Bulls, producing 17 goals and two assists across 128 appearances in the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Now, Barlow joins strikers Georgios Koutsias and Kacper Przybyłko in Chicago – all while the club pursues a DP No. 9 this winter.
In the offseason's early days, New York count Elias Manoel and Dante Vanzeir as key forwards for the 2024 campaign. They just signed DP midfielder Emil Forsberg from RB Leipzig and named Sandro Schwarz as their new head coach.
"We want to thank Tom for his time with the club; he always represented the club well on and off the field,” RBNY head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. "Tom was a true professional and had a great attitude that set a great example for the locker room. We wish him and his family the best in this next step of his career."
Chicago (13th place; 40 points) and New York (8th place; 43 points) were both in Eastern Conference playoff contention come 2023 Decision Day. But only the latter qualified, eventually losing in Round One to Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant