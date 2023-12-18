Chicago Fire acquire Tom Barlow from New York Red Bulls

Barlow, 28, has spent his entire MLS career with the Red Bulls, producing 17 goals and two assists across 128 appearances in the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Now, Barlow joins strikers Georgios Koutsias and Kacper Przybyłko in Chicago – all while the club pursues a DP No. 9 this winter.

"We want to thank Tom for his time with the club; he always represented the club well on and off the field,” RBNY head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. "Tom was a true professional and had a great attitude that set a great example for the locker room. We wish him and his family the best in this next step of his career."