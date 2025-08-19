MLS Transfers: Which clubs need to make moves at the deadline?

There are just a couple of days left before the MLS Secondary Transfer Window closes – officially this Thursday, folks – which means the next 48-plus hours should see a flurry of moves get in under the wire.

So, with that little bit of context, here are some moves I want to see get made before Friday morning comes:

This isn’t universally true across the league, but it’s more true than in years past, which means this column, sadly, is less fun to write. There are simply fewer glaring needs out there, and fewer unutilized assets, which means there are fewer chances for me to scream and yell about folks needing to get something done before the clock strikes midnight.

And that points towards an undeniable truth: MLS rosters, overall, are more coherent and better-constructed than in years past. Chief soccer officers around the league are smarter about using data and more targeted in how they use it. That means their moves tend to get done earlier and in ways that make sense, and rosters are better because of it.

But not the big moves. Unless something is coming in from waaaay off-screen, the big moves have already been made.

Ok, so about those big moves being done early across the league… obviously, there are a few not done, ones we’re still monitoring.

This is probably the biggest of them, given the current situation:

RBNY have an open DP slot.

RBNY badly need a big signing to juice the fanbase.

RBNY are 10th in the Eastern Conference, in danger of missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2009.

RB Global currently have Werner under contract through next summer, with the Leipzig branch.

There is mutual interest. The New York Red Bulls' braintrust want him, and multiple reports on two continents confirm Werner is, in fact, ready and willing to come to MLS – to Harrison, where he’d be the biggest signing since Thierry Henry – to continue his career.

He’s just not willing to take a pay cut to do it. Werner wants the number that’s written in his contract, and all signs point to him being willing to sit on his thumbs and do nothing over the next 12 months (he is not in the picture with Leipzig at all) rather than take a cut.