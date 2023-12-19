Caleb Porter named New England Revolution head coach

The New England Revolution have a new head coach, announcing Tuesday that Caleb Porter has taken over ahead of the 2024 MLS season.

Porter joins New England as a two-time MLS Cup winner, previously steering the Portland Timbers (2015) and Columbus Crew (2020) to league titles. He's compiled a 113W-93L-89D regular-season record in MLS.

"Caleb Porter is a gifted and respected coach with more than two decades of coaching experience who has delivered MLS Cup championships to both of his previous clubs," sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a statement.

"Caleb has consistently demonstrated the leadership and tactical acumen needed to build a winning team in our league. We know he is the right person to lead our team, which we believe is already well-positioned to compete for trophies."

Taking the reins

Porter, named 2013 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year, arrives with nine years of MLS managerial experience after stops in Portland (2013-17) and Columbus (2019-22). He’s also led the United States U-23 national team and enjoyed a successful run at NCAA side Akron University.

With New England, Porter succeeds the all-time winningest coach in MLS history after Bruce Arena resigned in early September following a review into allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks. Arena had led the Revs since midway through the 2019 season, highlighted by a record-setting Supporters’ Shield title in 2021 (73 points).

"I’m honored to be named as the head coach of the New England Revolution. I’d like to start by thanking Robert and Jonathan Kraft, president Brian Bilello, and sporting director Curt Onalfo for this incredible opportunity," Porter said. "Throughout the interview process, it was clear the character, passion and ambition that the people in this club possess and I immediately felt connected and aligned with their strategy and values. The Revolution have a rich history and I’m driven to build off that strong foundation and help the players add to their legacy with the club.