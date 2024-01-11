Atlanta United sign defender Stian Gregersen from Bordeaux

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have acquired Norwegian international center back Stian Gregersen from French second-division side Bordeaux, the club announced Thursday.

Gregersen, a 28-year-old defender, is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028.

“Stian has been a consistent performer across multiple leagues and is comfortable defending with space behind him, as well as in an organized block,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocaengra said in a statement.