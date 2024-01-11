Atlanta United sign defender Stian Gregersen from Bordeaux

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have acquired Norwegian international center back Stian Gregersen from French second-division side Bordeaux, the club announced Thursday.
Gregersen, a 28-year-old defender, is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028.
“Stian has been a consistent performer across multiple leagues and is comfortable defending with space behind him, as well as in an organized block,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocaengra said in a statement.
“He is someone who reads the game well, has a presence, and helps command the back line through organization and leadership. We are excited for him to join Atlanta United and bolster our defense.”
Gregersen has tallied 8g/4a in 229 career professional appearances, having joined Bordeaux in 2021 after a lengthy stint at Molde in his native Norway. On the international stage, he's been capped eight times across World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies.
This upcoming season, Gregersen could form a backline partnership with Peru international Luis Abram. Miles Robinson, after starring for Atlanta United from 2019-23, signed with FC Cincinnati in free agency.
As of late, Atlanta have acquired players from France's lower divisions – namely midfielder Tristan Muyumba (from EA Guingamp) and winger Xande Silva (from Dijon).
Led by head coach Gonzalo Pineda, Atlanta begin their 2024 slate with a Feb. 24 trip to defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew (2 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant