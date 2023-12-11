Nashville SC acquire Dru Yearwood from New York Red Bulls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

NSH receive: Dru Yearwood

Dru Yearwood RBNY receive: Up to $150k GAM

Nashville SC have acquired midfielder Dru Yearwood in a trade with the New York Red Bulls, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Monday.

To land the 23-year-old England native, Nashville sent $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) – split evenly as $75k that's guaranteed in 2024 and $75k that's conditional in 2025. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot with Nashville.

Since coming to MLS in 2020, Yearwood posted three goals and three assists in 86 matches with the Red Bulls. Back home, he previously played for Southend United and Brentford as well.

"Dru gives up needed industry and athleticism as a progressive box-to-box midfielder, and should fit in almost seamlessly with our group," Nashville general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release.

At Nashville, Yearwood helps the club succession plan for captain Dax McCarty leaving this winter (out of contract). The likes of Sean Davis and Aníbal Godoy remain in their engine room.

Meanwhile, the Red Bulls count Frankie Amaya and homegrown Daniel Edelman as key central midfielders. They also must hire a head coach for the 2024 campaign after announcing Troy Lesesne won't return.

"We want to thank Dru for his four seasons with our organization; the positive energy he brought every day was amazing," RBNY head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. "Dru is a great human being and we are wishing him well in his next opportunity."

In 2024, both Nashville (East No. 7) and New York (East No. 8) hope to build off brief Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trips. Nashville, who reached the 2023 Leagues Cup Final, will compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup as well.