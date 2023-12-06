Orlando City, Mauricio Pereyra mutually terminate contract

"His contributions and impact to our organization will be felt for years to come, and we wish him and his family the best of luck in this next chapter of their lives."

"Mauricio has embodied Orlando City since the moment he arrived at the club, and we’re very thankful for everything he has given to us, our fans and the community," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.

Pereyra departs with 4g/45a in 114 league games (103 starts). He initially joined the club midway through the 2019 campaign as a Designated Player from Russian Premier League side Krasnodar, helping fuel four straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trips and their 2022 US Open Cup title .

Orlando City SC and midfielder Mauricio Pereyra have mutually terminated his contract, the club announced Wednesday, allowing the captain to pursue new opportunities.

As the 33-year-old Designated Player departs, he is the only player in Orlando history to tally double-digit assists in three consecutive campaigns. Pereyra is third in all-time appearances for OCSC.

"Thank you to everyone for these four years together. It was a pleasure to belong to this family and I am so thankful to every person that works for this club and that has helped this team grow and win titles from their place," Pereyra said in a statement.

"I was honored and proud to be given the captain’s armband and, of course, thanks to the technical staff and my teammates who helped me to become better as a player, but more so made me feel loved and made me a better person. I’ll miss you, but from this next season and beyond you’ll have one more fan that will wish nothing but the best for you. I love you and thank you."

With the Pereyra era ending in Orlando, increased playmaking duties fall on the shoulders of DPs Martín Ojeda and Facundo Torres. The club has an open DP spot to utilize, all while Torres' production at club and international levels has fueled transfer speculation.

In 2023, Orlando were Supporters' Shield runners-up and fell in the Eastern Conference Semifinals to Columbus Crew.