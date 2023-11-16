Philadelphia Union sign Danish midfielder Sanders Ngabo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have signed midfielder Sanders Ngabo from Danish top-flight side Lyngby Boldklub, the club announced Thursday.

Ngabo, 19, will join Philadelphia beginning in the 2024 MLS season with club options for 2026-27. He will occupy an international roster slot.

“Sanders is a young, promising midfielder with a strong potential to do well in our system,” Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.

“Once rated a top Danish talent, we believe he’ll have the resources and direction needed to succeed and flourish in this environment. We look forward to welcoming him to the team and watching him develop.”

A Danish youth international, Ngabo has tallied 1g/2a in 29 appearances for Lyngby Boldklub. He made his professional debut in the summer of 2021 and helped Lyngby Boldklub secure promotion to the Danish Superliga.

Ngabo, a Denmark U-20 international, joins a club that’ll compete in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Philadelphia are currently preparing for an Eastern Conference Semifinal at FC Cincinnati on Nov. 25 (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).