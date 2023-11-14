Transfer Tracker

Report: New York Red Bulls eye move for Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg

RBNY - Transfer Tracker - Emil Forsberg
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Offseason wheels appear in motion for the New York Red Bulls, with German outlet Bild reporting they're looking to add RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg as soon as this winter.

The Swedish international, 32, would stay within the Red Bull family after competing for the organization's Bundesliga arm since the 2015 campaign. A two-time DFB-Pokal winner at Leipzig, Forsberg has tallied 69 goals and 67 assists in 318 appearances for the UEFA Champions League regulars.

A player of Forsberg's profile may require a Designated Player spot, and the Red Bulls have an open one (of three total) alongside midfielder Luquinhas and forward Dante Vanzeir. A regular for Sweden, he's scored 20 goals in 84 matches and starred for their 2018 World Cup squad.

The Red Bulls and RB Leipzig have completed deals in years past, memorably sending homegrown midfielder Tyler Adams across the pond in December 2018. Aside from the now-USMNT captain, Caden Clark also joined RBL in June 2021.

RBNY officials have previously spoken of increased spending for the 2024 campaign, hoping to build off their league-record 14th straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip. Troy Lesesne's group squeezed in on Decision Day (43 points; 11W-13L-10D), then got swept in Round One by Supporters' Shield champions FC Cincinnati.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
