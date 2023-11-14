Report: New York Red Bulls eye move for Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Offseason wheels appear in motion for the New York Red Bulls, with German outlet Bild reporting they're looking to add RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg as soon as this winter.

The Swedish international, 32, would stay within the Red Bull family after competing for the organization's Bundesliga arm since the 2015 campaign. A two-time DFB-Pokal winner at Leipzig, Forsberg has tallied 69 goals and 67 assists in 318 appearances for the UEFA Champions League regulars.