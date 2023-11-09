CF Montréal part ways with head coach Hernán Losada

CF Montréal have parted ways with head coach Hernán Losada, the club announced Thursday. Assistant coach Sebastián Setti has also been let go.

Losada ultimately spent one season in charge of CFMTL, who missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs following a 2-1 loss at Columbus Crew on Decision Day. They finished 10th in the Eastern Conference standings (41 points; 12W-17L-5D).

"Following the assessment of the season, it was determined this decision is in the club's best interest for 2024 and beyond," read a Montréal statement. "The selection process for CF Montréal’s next head coach for the 2024 season is actively underway."

Brief tenure

Losada lasted just over 10 months in Montréal, arriving shortly after Wilfried Nancy left to join the Crew in what was essentially a coach trade (Montréal were compensated).

The move marked Losada’s return to the MLS sidelines after he previously led D.C. United from 2021 until early into the 2022 season. It also raised some questions after Losada’s controversial exit from the Black-and-Red, as well as his unique tactical approach.

Results

Despite a strong run from late April through late August, Montréal struggled down the stretch and won just one of their last nine games. Their 36 goals scored were the fourth-fewest in MLS, and a 2W-13L-2D mark away from Stade Saputo weighed them down.

Big picture, Montréal regressed from a club-record 2022 season that saw them finish third in the Supporters’ Shield race under Nancy, then a Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year finalist. They earned 24 fewer points and lost in the Canadian Championship final at Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Roster status