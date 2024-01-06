New England Revolution sign goalkeeper Henrich Ravas

“Henrich’s arrival strengthens an already talented goalkeeping corps, and we look forward to seeing him on the field with our team in preseason.”

“Henrich Ravas is an experienced goalkeeper who has performed well over his three seasons in Poland, showing progress each year to develop into one of his league’s best shotstoppers. His physical traits and top-flight European experience should allow for a seamless transition to MLS,” Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a statement.

Ravas is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

Ravas previously spent 2016-21 at English side Derby County before moving to FK Senica in his native Slovakia and then emerging as one of the Ekstraklasa's top shot-stoppers while at Widzew Łódź. He's made 161 professional appearances.

The 26-year-old served as Slovakia's third-string goalkeeper during Euro 2024 qualifiers, often behind two Premier Leaguers in Martin Dúbravka (Newcastle United) and Marek Rodák (Fulham). He awaits a senior team debut for Sokoli.

“Henrich Ravas is a top-quality goalkeeper who has all the tools necessary to fit into our game model and make an immediate impact in our league,” Revolution head coach Caleb Porter said. “We liked his experience, but also his growth over the past several seasons, which gives us confidence that his best years are still ahead of him.