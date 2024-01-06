Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution sign goalkeeper Henrich Ravas

Jonathan Sigal

The New England Revolution have acquired goalkeeper Henrich Ravas from Polish top-flight side Widzew Łódź, the club announced Saturday.

Ravas is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

“Henrich Ravas is an experienced goalkeeper who has performed well over his three seasons in Poland, showing progress each year to develop into one of his league’s best shotstoppers. His physical traits and top-flight European experience should allow for a seamless transition to MLS,” Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a statement.

“Henrich’s arrival strengthens an already talented goalkeeping corps, and we look forward to seeing him on the field with our team in preseason.”

Ravas previously spent 2016-21 at English side Derby County before moving to FK Senica in his native Slovakia and then emerging as one of the Ekstraklasa's top shot-stoppers while at Widzew Łódź. He's made 161 professional appearances.

The 26-year-old served as Slovakia's third-string goalkeeper during Euro 2024 qualifiers, often behind two Premier Leaguers in Martin Dúbravka (Newcastle United) and Marek Rodák (Fulham). He awaits a senior team debut for Sokoli.

“Henrich Ravas is a top-quality goalkeeper who has all the tools necessary to fit into our game model and make an immediate impact in our league,” Revolution head coach Caleb Porter said. “We liked his experience, but also his growth over the past several seasons, which gives us confidence that his best years are still ahead of him.

"My staff and I look forward to working with him and helping him realize his potential in New England.”

Ravas' arrival could offer goalkeeping stability after the Revs transferred Djordje Petrovic to Chelsea FC for nearly $20 million last August. Replacement signing Tomáš Vaclík never featured, while Earl Edwards Jr. and Jacob Jackson both earned reps before their quick Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs exit.

New England, now led by Porter, begin their 2024 league slate on Feb. 24 at D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Beforehand, they'll visit Panamanian side CA Independiente de La Chorrera on Feb. 21 for a first-leg Concacaf Champions Cup Round One matchup.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
