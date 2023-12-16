Orlando City transfer Antônio Carlos to Brazil's Fluminense

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Orlando City SC have transferred center back Antônio Carlos to Brazilian powerhouse and reigning Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense, the club announced Saturday.

Originally acquired on loan from Palmeiras in 2020, the 30-year-old quickly became a cornerstone of the Lions' defense, forming a key partnership with Robin Jansson while tallying 4g/4a in 88 appearances (80 starts) over the past four seasons.

The Brazil native also helped guide Orlando to the 2022 US Open Cup title (first MLS-era trophy), but registered a career-low 18 appearances with the club in 2023 amid injury and as Rodrigo Schlegel also vied for minutes.

"Antônio brought passion and fight every day, whether it was a Cup final or day of training, and helped build our team into one of the most difficult to play against," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.

"We’ll miss his energy and intensity, and thank him for everything that he has given to our club and its fans. On behalf of the entire organization, we want to thank Antônio for his commitment to the club and wish him the best of luck in this next opportunity."

Carlos departs as Orlando are in a holding pattern; head coach Oscar Pareja's future at the club is uncertain after a record-breaking 2023 season that ended in an Eastern Conference Semifinal loss to the Columbus Crew.

Fluminense defeated Argentine side Boca Juniors 2-1 in last month's Copa Libertadores final, automatically qualifying for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. They're currently seventh in the Série A table.