Philadelphia Union sign Bolivian defender Jamir Berdecio

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have signed defender Jamir Berdecio on loan from Bolivian top-flight side Oriente Petrolero, the club announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old's deal runs through the 2024 MLS season and includes a purchase option.

"Jamir is a young and very talented player," Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. "We’ve watched his play in both the Bolivian Primera División and Bolivia's U-23 national team and were impressed with his potential. We look forward to seeing how he integrates into our system of play and contributing to his development."

Primarily a right back, Berdecio has made 37 all-competition appearances since debuting for Oriente Petrolero in 2021. He joins Philadelphia as depth alongside Cameroon international Olivier Mbaizo and homegrown standout Nathan Harriel.

Recently called up to Bolivia's U-23s, he was ultimately left off head coach Antonio Carlos Zago's final roster for this month's 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament.

The Union begin their 2024 season on Feb. 20 by visiting Deportivo Saprissa of Costa Rica in Concacaf Champions Cup action. Their MLS regular-season slate opens four days later, Feb. 24, at home against Chicago Fire FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).