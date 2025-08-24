Inter Miami settle for DC stalemate ahead of Leagues Cup semis

"Two ties in two games is better than what we’ve been doing, but it’s still not where we want to be. So we’re going to keep pushing.”

“We knew that [playoffs] probably wasn’t going to happen this season based on what’s happened earlier,” said Hopkins, who also wore the captain’s armband despite his relatively tender age. “But I think with René here, we’re building something new, and with these results, we just need to keep getting better and better.

Though the result officially eliminates D.C. from Audi MLS Cup Playoffs contention, it may yet reverberate in the Supporters’ Shield race. As they seek to clamber back to the top of the table via the games in hand they’re carrying via their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup , even as they juggle MLS play with a deep run in Leagues Cup 2025, Miami may come to rue missing these two points.

Led by a second golazo in as many games from 21-year-old homegrown Jackson Hopkins , the last-place Black-and-Red stood tall to stymie mighty Inter Miami CF on Saturday, holding the trophy-chasing Herons to a 1-1 draw on a vibrant night at Audi Field. The deadlock also keeps their new head coach, René Weiler, undefeated (0W-0L-2D) since taking the helm earlier this month.

“The first half, they were better than us, more intensity, they created too many [chances]. We couldn't attack the spaces, and we didn't press too high, so we let them play easy,” he noted. “Second half, we were the team that normally we are … The feeling is if we started with the same mentality in the first half, with that level, we could’ve taken the three points.”

“We have played 41 games – it’s been a season [already],” said the Argentine postgame. “So we wanted also to watch players that, maybe they couldn’t have too many minutes. It's important also for them, because always I say, to compete until the end, we need the squad. Not the team, the squad. It was a decision that was very, very, very clear for us. And after the game, I believe that was the right decision.

In the midst of a congested schedule, IMCF left Lionel Messi at home to rest his sore hamstring and kept Sergio Busquets , Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez on the bench until the second half in an effort to give their veteran superstars some rest. Despite the dropped points, coach Javier Mascherano considered it a “very necessary” move, and a deserved opportunity for some lesser-used reserves.

Weiler's first impressions

The main reason the lineup rotation didn’t quite shake out for the visitors: A surprisingly spirited display from a United side riding an 11-game winless skid into Matchday 30. D.C. had scored an MLS-worst 23 goals, and were deprived of their spearhead, 2024 Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke, on this occasion due to yellow-card accumulation.

Yet the Black-and-Red were energetic, organized and committed against their favored opponents, greatly aided by Hopkins’ well-taken early strike. And they were inches away from taking all three points, a would-be late winner from Jacob Murrell waved off by an offside decision that Weiler maintained was the wrong call.

Even after Mascherano brought on his star trio and tipped the run of play dramatically in the Herons’ favor, they were unable to sniff out a second after equalizing via Baltasar Rodríguez’s excellent one-touch strike into the top corner, despite pressing until the final whistle, the crowd on the edge of their seats.

“At the end, you need good results. But it was a good game against a strong team,” said the Swiss newcomer, who is still in the early stages of evaluating his roster with an eye towards 2026. “We have a good mood in the dressing room and we have a good structure on the field. So far, everybody's more or less happy.