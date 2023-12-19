Toronto FC select Lipscomb's Tyrese Spicer No. 1 in 2024 MLS SuperDraft

Toronto FC have selected Lipscomb University forward Tyrese Spicer with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas .

Spicer, a pre-signed senior, joins the Canadian club after a 2023 season where 14g/3a in 16 games helped him earn First Team All-American, Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) Player of the Year and MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist honors. A 23-year-old Trinidad and Tobago native, he registered 29g/18a through 57 overall appearances for Lipscomb.

Spicer is Toronto's first addition for 2024 under general manager Jason Hernandez and head coach John Herdman, their new regime that's hoping to improve on a bottom-of-the-league table finish that led to Bob Bradley's departure midway through the 2023 season. The Reds scored just 26 goals last year, tied for the fewest in MLS.

"Tyrese possesses a unique combination of technical and physical qualities that align with our player profile and tactical blueprint," Hernandez said of the versatile forward.

"He also has a resilient mindset and a drive to improve, which makes him a great fit for TFC. We look forward to working with Tyrese to accelerate his growth as a player and person while helping us achieve our goals as a club.”