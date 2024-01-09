Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2024

Happy New Year!
The offseason has had a quiet-ish start, but with the holidays mostly in the rearview and the official opening of the transfer window dead ahead, I think it’s about to get noisier. For now, we’re looking at lots of rosters that have been torn down along with a few that have been steadily built up.
Thus it's a good time to take stock of where all 29 teams stand in their offseason overhauls – and to take a stab at what’s to come.
With that in mind, here’s version 1.0 of our annual Offseason Roster Build compendium. The Western Conference is below, while the Eastern Conference updates came out yesterday.
Offseason So Far (Jan. 8)
New CSO/sporting director Rodolfo Borrell has slowly and steadily cleared the decks since joining Austin last summer and, to that end, the vast majority of his moves this winter (thus far) have been outgoing: a number of contracts options declined, a few others just allowed to expire, and veteran fullback Nick Lima traded away for up to $300k in allocation cash. Also flipped for allocation cash was their top SuperDraft pick, center back Nate Jones, who was sent to the Rapids for a reported $250k in GAM.
I do think they acquired a new starter when they took Jáder Obrian in the Re-Entry Draft last month. Obrian projects best as a direct-to-goal inverted left winger, and given the state of the roster, that spot looks very much like it’s his to lose.
The only other incoming signing has been goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland, which is weird considering 1) how good Brad Stuver has been, and 2) how good Damian Las was last year in MLS NEXT Pro. That’s not a spot I thought would be high on the “need to address” list.
What's Next?
So, so much.
They have to figure out how to part ways with Emiliano Rigoni, the disappointing DP winger who has done a whole lot of not much since his arrival 18 months back.
They are now thin at fullback with Lima's departure and thin at forward with the departure of everyone except Gyasi Zardes (who probably isn’t a starter anymore). Zardes is on a manageable salary for a backup, though. The same can probably not be said of Alex Ring, whose number is right on the max TAM/DP threshold. Austin have used a DP slot on the veteran central/defensive midfielder before (it’s a good way to save allocation cash), but that doesn’t seem like the best way to maximize this particular roster. This particular roster needs, I think, a DP winger and a DP No. 9.
They also need more center-back depth – right now there are just three on the roster, and all three missed chunks of last year with injuries.
It’s a lot. One way they might create room to address some of those needs is by shopping Daniel Pereira, the former No. 1 overall SuperDraft pick who’s developed into a very good, game-controlling deep-lying midfielder, but who probably doesn’t fit that snugly next to Owen Wolff.
I won’t say that Pereira's being shopped, precisely, but there is a lot of interest in him around the league.
Offseason So Far (Jan. 8)
Nobody’s been busier than Pádraig Smith. First he hired Chris Armas as the new head coach, then he wheeled-and-dealed at the SuperDraft, then he brought Zack Steffen back to MLS on a non-DP deal, and then he brought Djordje Mihailovic back to MLS on an actual DP deal. In between all of that they made last year’s leading scorer for the Red Bulls, Omir Fernandez, the youngest free agent signing in MLS history.
Headed in the other direction were long-serving veterans Jack Price, Diego Rubio, Sam Nicholson, Danny Wilson, William Yarbrough and Steven Beitashour. They also traded their previous starting left back, Andrew Gutman, to Chicago for presumably their next starting left back, Miguel Navarro.
When you finish dead last in your conference and second-to-last in the overall league standings, everything is on the table and every job is up for grabs. That’s become incredibly true in very short order in Commerce City.
What's Next?
The bulk of the roster building is done, with the only spot that’s a clear need being a midfield ball-winner to play next to Connor Ronan. I’d expect Smith to try to address that in the coming weeks. I suspect they have a decent amount of cap room and GAM to make a move for a veteran, though as of now they do not have a DP slot open (that could change if they buy out Kévin Cabral, but I’ve heard nothing to indicate that’s in the offing).
One theme throughout this roster is youth. This is a bet on Smith’s part that Armas can do for the Rapids’ young players what, say, Wilfried Nancy did for Columbus’ young players last season. Obviously it’ll be a vastly different game model – I’m not sure I’d expect full Energy Drink Soccer from Armas, though it’ll definitely tilt in that direction – but the development of guys with potential will be necessary if this team’s going to win.
Regardless, it’s a more sensibly constructed roster than it was last season. Smith’s dealt Armas a pretty good hand here, and now it’s up to the manager to play it properly.
Offseason So Far (Jan. 8)
Dallas let several veterans walk – Jáder Obrian, Facundo Quignón and José Antonio Martínez being the most notable – which largely made sense given the state of the roster and the respective level those guys had performed at over the past few years.
The incoming signings have been typical Dallas: kids developed internally, a teenaged import (17-year-old Canadian/Romanian dual national Enes Sali, who’s already repped Romania as a full international) and a SuperDraft pick.
For that last one: I wasn’t enamored of Logan Farrington’s underlying numbers as an attacker, but he passes the eye test as an athlete and as a defensive forward/winger. I could see him becoming a more goal-dangerous Khiry Shelton, which is not a bad use of a SuperDraft pick at all.
They still have a DP slot open, so things could still be moved around a bit.
What's Next?
I’m not sure I expect them to use that DP slot, though they very definitely need to add another defensive midfielder and another center back. Preferably a starter at CB, as a matter of fact, as right now they’ve only got one guy (Nkosi Tafari) there with his name written in pen.
The other question is about the formation. Nico Estévez hit on something down the stretch last year by moving Alan Velasco inside into a true No. 10 role and partnering Paxton Pomykal and Asier Illarramendi in midfield. It was much more dynamic than the 4-3-3 with Velasco inverted, which had been the default for most of the season.
Well, Velasco is likely out for most of 2024 with a torn ACL and while Sali has played as a No. 10 in the youth ranks, there’s a big jump from that to doing so in MLS. And right now I’ve got Sebastian Lletget in that spot, but Lletget’s never been a pure chance creator.
The actual answer might be dropping Jesús Ferreira into a No. 10 role – more of a 9.5, really; he’d play it like Hany Mukhtar plays it in Nashville – but I don’t feel comfortable having that on the depth chart right now. So take this with a grain of salt.
Offseason So Far (Jan. 8)
It has been a quiet offseason thus far. The biggest news is the departure of starting center forward Corey Baird, who had a nice season last year with 14 goals across all competitions, to FC Cincinnati in free agency. Comparatively, they kept right back Griffin Dorsey in free agency.
Bigger news than that in terms of roster flexibility is the departure of center back Teenage Hadebe. He never lived up to his DP tag, and having that open gives general manager Pat Onstad some real ammunition with which to improve the roster. And they can officially open up another DP slot if they’re able to permanently move on from striker Sebastián Ferreira.
It’s all ifs and maybes, though, as Houston have been very, very quiet this winter. The only real newcomer is center forward Stephen Annor Gyamfi, who was taken at the tail end of the first round of the SuperDraft. He's a Generation adidas guy.
What's Next?
Two DPs, hopefully, with both of them likely to be attackers. Whether one is a right winger or not largely depends upon what happens with Coco Carrasquilla. The Panamanian star plays mostly as a No. 8 for his national team and played mostly at that spot during his first year in Houston, but ended up as a right winger last year in Ben Olsen’s 4-2-3-1 that morphed into a lopsided 4-4-2 diamond.
Whatever position you want to call it with Carrasquilla, the fact is 1) he was awesome, and 2) having him start on the right and then come inside gave Houston a different shape than virtually any other team in the league. I don’t think you can replicate it unless you specifically go looking for that exact type of player.
For what it’s worth, the Mexican media have said Coco’s a target of Club América, and when Club América come calling, they usually get their guy.
I could see Houston’s braintrust deciding to spend the other DP slot on a left winger, a No. 9 or even a No. 10, depending upon how enamored they are of Nelson Quiñónes, Ibrahim Aliyu and Amine Bassi, respectively.
A bit more d-mid and center back depth wouldn’t hurt, either, nor would an attacking, left-footed left back who can provide the final ball. But those are significantly less urgent than getting the DP slots right.
Offseason So Far (Jan. 8)
New general manager Will Kuntz has basically said his main job is to avoid the mistakes of recent Galaxy braintrusts – i.e., to stop signing big-name, over-the-hill guys from Europe without considering fit and motivation, and to build up the kind of internal knowhow and infrastructure that can develop academy prospects into first-team regulars. To those of us who care about youth development in the US, that is music to our ears as it is frankly shocking how long the Galaxy have had their academy in place in the most talent-rich area of North America, and how little they’ve gotten out of it.
That has to change in the long term. In the short term, though, Kuntz is doing the right thing in letting under-performing veterans go (most notably DPs Douglas Costa and Chicharito) and trying to juice the GAM reserves by trading guys like Tyler Boyd, Raheem Edwards and Preston Judd.
Meanwhile, the incoming cadre includes a new starter at right back in Japanese international Miki Yamane, and depth at left back, goalkeeper and center forward in the form of MLS vets John Nelson, John McCarthy and Miguel Berry, respectively.
It’s been a successful winter on the fringes thus far, but the biggest swings are still to come.
What's Next?
Those big swings will be the two open DP slots the Galaxy have, and the two obvious holes to fill are right wing and center forward.
Ramón Sosa, the Paraguayan international who plays for Talleres in Argentina, was LA’s top target for the right wing spot, but as per Tommy Scoops’ latest, the Galaxy bid $12.5 million for Sosa, were rejected, and have walked away from the table.
Step in Brazilian Gabriel Pec:
Pec is a direct, goal-dangerous inverted right winger, which is the exact profile you want for the guy lining up next to Riqui Puig and across from Diego Fagúndez. Oh, and the Vasco da Gama product would be a Young DP. Kuntz is cooking here.
There is less to be said about the No. 9 slot thus far, though it does appear that the Galaxy are shopping mostly in South America to address that need as well.
Those are the big, huge, honkingly massive priorities for Kuntz the rest of the way. I still think goalkeeper is a spot that needs attention, but perhaps they’ve seen something in 22-year-old Serb Novak Mićović that wasn’t necessarily in the numbers last season.
Offseason So Far (Jan. 8)
Just a crazy amount of turnover for a team that made two straight MLS Cups, winning one and losing one.
- Giorgio Chiellini retired.
- Diego Palacios signed with Corinthians on a free.
- John McCarthy and Maxime Crépeau signed elsewhere in the Western Conference in free agency.
- Kellyn Acosta is likely next, though my money’s on him heading to the Eastern Conference.
- Formerly heralded homegrowns Christian Torres and Tony Leone, as well as Julian Gaines, are out of contract (they all might be back, or none of them might be back).
- Carlos Vela is still out of contract.
They did add Hugo Lloris at goalkeeper and are reportedly paying him only $350k (Spurs are on the hook for the vast majority of his salary), which could end up being a good move. But this roster is pretty threadbare at the moment.
What's Next?
Did you know LAFC never filled their third DP slot last year? I think that’s a pretty weird thing for a team that was constantly one piece short of winning a trophy!
Well, that’s still open, and with Vela as yet unsigned, a second DP slot is open as well. Ideally, they’d get Vela back on a non-DP number and then use the two open slots to beef up the midfield. Then they'd find a No. 9 who can really lead the line (that might come in conjunction with a buyout of Mario González, who was poor following his mid-season arrival).
They also need a left back to replace Palacios, a d-mid to soak up minutes for Ilie Sánchez, more center back depth and a true backup for Lloris.
There’s a ton of work that’s left, and John Thorrington’s got a ton of question marks staring back at him (and that’s without even mentioning how Dénis Bouanga is suddenly itching for a return to Europe). Included in that is the game model, as I think last year’s title-game shortcomings showed the ceiling ends up being lower than expected when you progressively use less and less of the ball.
Offseason So Far (Jan. 8)
I don’t think it’s uncharitable to say it seems like Minnesota have done nothing thus far this offseason. Part of that is because new chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad has yet to formally make the journey to St. Paul from his home in England.
So yeah, it’s been weird and mostly unproductive, and the offseason has just about entirely consisted of letting veterans walk after running out their contract, or just declining options on kids who were never going to break into the regular rotation.
Oh and also, interim head coach Sean McAuley left for a USL Championship job. And he's been replaced by interim 2.0 Cameron Knowles, who previously led MNUFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro. So right now, from the outside looking in, they’re pretty rudderless.
That said, I did love their top pick in the SuperDraft. I think Hugo Bacharach, a big Spaniard who played both d-mid and center back in college, is going to be superb in MLS, and it wouldn’t shock me at all if he won a starting job this year from the jump.
What's Next?
El-Ahmad should probably show up and, you know, pick a coach. It’s hard to imagine he’s had the job for three months – even if he was wrapping up his Barnsley duties, he was named Minnesota CSO in October – and hasn’t had time to spare a thought about who should be calling the shots on the sideline.
The roster itself is mostly in good shape, save for the lack of a high-end left back and the need for a foundational piece at defensive midfield (they brought Wil Trapp back, but Trapp isn't a starter on a title hopeful at this point in his career).
Minnesota have an open DP slot to put to use in their efforts, though if they want to retain access to all three U22 Initiative slots, it’d have to be either a Young DP or a guy whose salary is below the max-TAM threshold.
I genuinely love their projected starters in attack, and with a little bit of improvement from their youngsters, they’ll have some depth and flexibility, too. But that back six really does need some work.
Offseason So Far (Jan. 8)
Portland have been busy. Their offseason so far, in three acts:
- Hire Phil Neville as the head coach. The decision was made on Nov. 6.
- Decline contracts on a boatload of players, from DP Jaroslaw Niezgoda to legend Sebastian Blanco to last year’s top draft pick Noel Caliskan. And transfer out Yimmi Chara to open another DP slot.
- Raid Canada.
The Timbers have signed Canadian goalkeepers Maxime Crépeau and James Pantemis via free agency over the past two weeks, and have traded for Canadian left center back Kamal Miller as well. Neville’s got familiarity with all three guys thanks to the time he spent assisting John Herdman last summer on the CanMNT, so it stands to reason the coach had a say in the moves.
Crépeau and Miller represent significant upgrades over what the Timbers had in those spots last season.
What's Next?
Brazilian giants Flamengo are reportedly sniffing around Evander, last year’s prized DP signing, but I would be shocked if that went anywhere. They’d likely have to more than double the $7.5 million bid that was reported.
Evander is the only DP on the roster, with left wing and No. 9 most likely to get attention with the two open DP slots. I would expect a more proven left winger, while at center forward they can go a little bit younger given the presence of veteran Felipe Mora. Whenever he’s been healthy, he’s been productive.
They also need to get a backup left back and maybe one more deep-lying midfielder since the only guy in the depth chart there who’s not injury-prone is the soon-to-be 38-year-old Diego Chara.
Offseason So Far (Jan. 8)
RSL are like a weird epistemological problem. Over the past few years, they have constantly forced me to evaluate not just what I think I know, but why I think I know it. At the same time, they have made me hold contradictory positions in my head, like “RSL have generally made good-to-very good signings” and “RSL have overachieved just by making the playoffs.” Or “Pablo Mastroeni’s teams suffer for their lack of a clear tactical vision” with “Pablo Mastroeni’s teams are flexible and ruthless about exploiting opponents' weaknesses.”
By the middle of last season, I kind of threw up my hands and gave up. They have been impossible to analyze.
And so in true RSL fashion, they have done stuff that has kind of made sense this offseason, and kind of not:
- Kurt Schmid has replaced Elliott Fall as chief soccer officer. I think this makes sense because Schmid is well-regarded, but also it kind of doesn’t because RSL’s ownership just gave Fall four straight windows, the most recent of which included the club’s record signing (Cristian Arango). It’s strange to let a guy build the team for that long and then demote him after the club made the playoffs.
- They kept Mastroeni on as head coach, but remade his entire staff. This is despite what I think most would consider massive tactical progress in 2023, as well as admirable player development throughout.
So now I assume Schmid has his hand on the wheel, even though he didn’t get to pick the coach (though I’m assuming he picked the staff?), and even though his immediate predecessor did most of the spending.
Anyway, Schmid has not done anything yet except let Damir Kreilach walk, which opened up a DP slot. And it seems like RSL are on the verge of selling Jefferson Savarino back down to Brazil, which would open up another.
We’ll see.
What's Next?
The Savarino sale, which will then presumably be followed by the acquisition of a high-level DP attacker. Right now I’m assuming that will be a DP No. 10 with Diego Luna still operating out on the left wing – Schmid talked late in the season about how and why they like Luna in that role more (tl;dr, he gets more touches) – but I can’t rule out the possibility of Luna being shifted inside and RSL bringing in another DP winger.
Part and parcel of all this is I’m assuming RSL will shift to a 4-2-3-1. That might be a stupid assumption since Mastroeni has generally preferred either a 4-4-2 or a 3-5-2 during his time in Sandy, but this team keeps investing in wingers and letting forwards walk, so the personnel seems better suited to a front three of some sort.
This roster’s packed, by the way, but probably lacking some quality. I’m not sure there’s a single guy who’s a surefire top-five player in the league at their respective spot.
Offseason So Far (Jan. 8)
San Jose let as many as four starters – depending upon your point of view – walk this offseason:
- Veteran CB Jonathan Mensah signed with the Revs as a free agent.
- Another CB, Nathan, seems set to sign with the Sounders.
- DP No. 10 Jamiro Monteiro is a free agent.
- So is veteran left back and Peruvian international Miguel Trauco.
That is a lot of room in the XI. Some of these spots will surely be filled from within – Rodrigues, who they signed on a permanent deal, is a lock to be one of the starting CBs, and I wouldn’t be shocked if first-round draft pick Jamar Ricketts ended up being a starter – but general manager Chris Leitch has some shopping to do.
Further down the depth chart, they did what I think is some pretty good work in getting veteran d-mid Alfredo Morales from NYCFC and picking up Preston Judd from the Galaxy for $200k of GAM. Judd’s a career backup and beware of small sample sizes, but, uh…
If you’re looking for the next Brian White, this might be the guy.
What's Next?
They have still not sold Cade Cowell, which is kind of baffling to me. There's another round of reports that there is significant interest from clubs in Europe (a Europa League-level club) and in Liga MX (mainly from Chivas). We shall see.
Whether or not they actually sell Cowell, they have one DP slot open and some good flexibility.
What I’m curious to see with that flexibility is if they address the No. 10 spot or if they intend to let Niko Tsakiris or Cruz Medina fill it. Tsakiris and Medina are the two best prospects in San Jose’s pipeline, and Tsakiris has already played a bunch of MLS minutes. I think he’s more of a ball progressor than chance creator, but that kind of fits in Luchi Gonzalez’s system – one in which it’s the wingers who create most of the chances while the midfield organizes the game.
It would be a massive risk, of course, as there aren’t a whole lot of 18-year-olds in MLS history who’ve shouldered as significant an attacking burden as I’m talking about here.
In what might be related news, I’m going to take this with a giant grain of salt:
Anyway, here’s the depth chart:
Offseason So Far (Jan. 8)
The Sounders did what we thought they would do: let a bunch of veterans walk as their contracts expired. That includes legendary No. 10 Nico Lodeiro, who has since signed with Orlando City.
It was all perfectly understandable, as it would be tough to transition to a new era with the centerpiece of the old era still sitting there on the bench.
That's it so far, though as I’m writing this…
What's Next?
Here we go.
If you watched the Sounders last year, you saw a team that was awesome defensively, generally dominant in terms of dictating tempo and where on the field the game was played, and poor at turning the above into chances. Time and again they would build up through the midfield and put left winger Léo Chú into spots to beat a defender 1v1 and hit the final ball, and time and time again (especially against LAFC) Chú couldn’t take advantage of the situation.
The game model was very good. The personnel needed to change to elevate it to title-caliber.
Enter de la Vega, who has always been a very dribbly boi and is, on paper, a perfect fit inverted on the left of Brian Schmetzer’s front three. In theory, it is an obvious upgrade at the spot the Sounders most needed to upgrade.
Obviously, this is not a like-for-like replacement of Lodeiro. Making this signing pretty much locks in the three-man midfield of Albert Rusnák, João Paulo and Josh Atencio that played so well last year, and that’s a good thing.
For what it’s worth, I’d be surprised if Chú's not very available should someone offer a decent transfer fee. And I’m extremely surprised no one in MLS has made a significant GAM offer for Xavier Arreaga – an MLS-proven, title-winning left-footed CB in his prime. There are, what, 20 teams who could use that?
What I don’t expect to be next is any movement at center forward. Raúl Ruidíaz is entering the final year of his deal, and 1) I don’t think the Sounders are going to buy him out, while 2) I don’t think any of the South American teams reputedly interested have the kind of cash needed to make the move themselves and pay Ruidiaz’s salary. And, I guess, 3) Ruidíaz is not going to walk away from the last massive paycheck of his career.
So just as was the case last year, I’d expect Ruidíaz and Jordan Morris to split time up top.
The only other thing I’d like to see them address is adding a left-footed LB who can get forward and add to the attack, though with Reed Baker-Whiting out there and available to play on either side of that backline, it’s not an urgent need by any stretch.
Offseason So Far (Jan. 8)
Sporting finally turned the page on one of the great chapters of any team’s MLS history when they let Graham Zusi and Roger Espinoza head into free agency this winter. They were two of the core pieces of what was a borderline dynasty from 2011 to 2018, and two of the very best in the league at their respective spots.
As of now, both guys remain unsigned and I’m sure there’s a timeline in which they both end up back with KC. But I’m not holding my breath for it.
More important from a roster-building point of view was the club’s decision to part with DP attacker Gadi Kinda, who has since signed in Israel. Kinda wasn’t healthy much during his final two years in KC, but he got fit in time for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and, once there, reminded everyone of his quality.
What's Next?
Go out and get a DP No. 10. Erik Thommy is the starter at that spot right now, and while Thommy’s a good player, he’s not the kind of elite attacking midfielder that title-winning teams tend to have in this league.
That’s the only clear area of need and the only thing they should be focused on at the moment.
Offseason So Far (Jan. 8)
They made something of a head-scratching move, sending starting winger Jared Stroud, CB reserve Lucas Bartlett and $300k of GAM to D.C. United for utility man Chris Durkin, who they then immediately placed into one of their U22 Initiative slots.
Durkin is a useful player with, I think, some unexplored upside, but that’s a pretty hefty sum to pay for a guy who’s never really locked down a first-choice role at any position. I’ve got him listed as a No. 8 in the depth chart below, but he could just as easily end up being a No. 6, a right back or a center back. He’s played any/all of those spots both with the US youth national team and for his clubs.
So, we’ll see.
Clearer moves were made at both fullback slots, as sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel first brought in what appears to be the new starting right back in Norwegian-American Tomas Totland, and then got what appears to be the new starting left back in 22-year-old Dane Nikolas Dyhr.
Nothing else significant has happened.
What's Next?
They still have a DP slot open, and while I haven’t seen any names mentioned, there is some suspicion they will be using it on a winger.
That seems appropriate to me, as none of the remaining wide attackers – Rasmus Alm, Tomáš Ostrák, Nökkvi Thórisson, Célio Pompeu – made an irrefutable case to be a starter in 2024. Stroud led all the wingers on last year’s team with 25 starts, five goals and five assists. He needs to be replaced.
Offseason So Far (Jan. 8)
It’s been a low-key winter thus far, as Vancouver have mostly trimmed at the edges of the roster – letting some reserves walk, re-signing others, and in negotiations with a few more. Nothing ground-breaking.
By signing Damir Kreilach as a free agent, they did some smart business for a team that will be trying to win five different competitions this year. If he can soak up 1,500 minutes across all competitions, that will be invaluable to have – especially since they're selling their primary backup center forward, Simon Becher, for a reported $400k to AC Horsens of the Danish second division.
What's Next?
Becher’s departure does leave them thin at center forward, even with the arrival of Kreilach. I think they’ve got to get some depth there.
The real question, though, is at right back. It was Richie Laryea’s spot last season, and he was very good there, but not DP-level good. All the reports are that the ‘Caps are working with Nottingham Forest to bring him back, but I’ve got to imagine they’d like to do it on a smaller number than what he hit last year.
Those are the only spots that jump out right now. This team, as constructed, is pretty close to set.