Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2024

here's version 1.0 of our annual Offseason Roster Build compendium. The Western Conference is below

Thus it's a good time to take stock of where all 29 teams stand in their offseason overhauls – and to take a stab at what’s to come.

The offseason has had a quiet-ish start, but with the holidays mostly in the rearview and the official opening of the transfer window dead ahead, I think it’s about to get noisier. For now, we’re looking at lots of rosters that have been torn down along with a few that have been steadily built up.

Offseason So Far (Jan. 8)

New CSO/sporting director Rodolfo Borrell has slowly and steadily cleared the decks since joining Austin last summer and, to that end, the vast majority of his moves this winter (thus far) have been outgoing: a number of contracts options declined, a few others just allowed to expire, and veteran fullback Nick Lima traded away for up to $300k in allocation cash. Also flipped for allocation cash was their top SuperDraft pick, center back Nate Jones, who was sent to the Rapids for a reported $250k in GAM.

I do think they acquired a new starter when they took Jáder Obrian in the Re-Entry Draft last month. Obrian projects best as a direct-to-goal inverted left winger, and given the state of the roster, that spot looks very much like it’s his to lose.

The only other incoming signing has been goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland, which is weird considering 1) how good Brad Stuver has been, and 2) how good Damian Las was last year in MLS NEXT Pro. That’s not a spot I thought would be high on the “need to address” list.

What's Next?

So, so much.

They have to figure out how to part ways with Emiliano Rigoni, the disappointing DP winger who has done a whole lot of not much since his arrival 18 months back.

They are now thin at fullback with Lima's departure and thin at forward with the departure of everyone except Gyasi Zardes (who probably isn’t a starter anymore). Zardes is on a manageable salary for a backup, though. The same can probably not be said of Alex Ring, whose number is right on the max TAM/DP threshold. Austin have used a DP slot on the veteran central/defensive midfielder before (it’s a good way to save allocation cash), but that doesn’t seem like the best way to maximize this particular roster. This particular roster needs, I think, a DP winger and a DP No. 9.

They also need more center-back depth – right now there are just three on the roster, and all three missed chunks of last year with injuries.

It’s a lot. One way they might create room to address some of those needs is by shopping Daniel Pereira, the former No. 1 overall SuperDraft pick who’s developed into a very good, game-controlling deep-lying midfielder, but who probably doesn’t fit that snugly next to Owen Wolff.