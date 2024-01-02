2024 MLS Transactions

PLAYERS IN
M - Nick Firmino (10/17/23 - MLS NEXT Pro)
F - Machop Chol (11/17/23 - option declined)
D - Efraín Morales (11/29/23 - re-signed)
F - Jackson Conway (11/17/23 - option declined)
F - Xande Silva (12/4/23 - transfer from Dijon)
GK - Clément Diop (11/17/23 - option declined)
GK - Josh Cohen (12/14/23 - signing)
GK - Justin Garces (11/17/23 - option declined)
GK - Quentin Westberg (12/18/23 - free agent)
M - Ozzie Alonso (11/17/23 - out of contract)
D - Miles Robinson (11/17/23 - out of contract)
M - Matheus Rossetto (11/17/23 - out of contract)
M - Amar Sejdic (11/17/23 - out of contract)
F - Miguel Berry (11/17/23 - out of contract)
D - Juanjo Purata (11/17/23 - transfer option declined)
D - Garrison Tubbs (12/21/23 - trade to D.C. United)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Jáder Obrian (12/14/23 - Re-Entry Draft)
D - Charlie Asensio (11/17/23 - option declined)
GK - Stefan Cleveland (12/23/23 - free agent)
F - Will Bruin (11/17/23 - option declined)
M - Sofiane Djeffal (11/17/23 - option declined)
D - Kipp Keller (11/17/23 - option declined)
D - Adam Lundkvist (11/17/23 - option declined)
F - Alfonso Ocampo-Chávez (11/17/23 - option declined)
F - Rodney Redes (11/17/23 - option declined)
F - Memo Rodríguez (11/17/23 - option declined)
F - Maxi Urruti (11/17/23 - option declined)
D - Nick Lima (12/11/23 - trade to New England)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Harrison Afful (10/30/23 - option declined)
M - Chris Hegardt (10/30/23 - option declined)
GK - Pablo Sisniega (10/30/23 - option declined)
D - Jan Sobocinski (10/30/23 - option declined)
GK - Adrian Zendejas (10/30/23 - option declined)
M - Derrick Jones (10/30/23 - out of contract)
F - Justin Meram (10/30/23 - out of contract)
F - McKinze Gaines (12/14/23 - trade to Nashville)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Andrew Gutman (12/12/23 - trade from Colorado)
D - Alonso Aceves (11/23/23 - loan expired)
F - Tom Barlow (12/18/23 - trade from New York)
M - Ousmane Doumbia (11/23/23 - loan expired)
F - Kei Kamara (11/22/23 - out of contract)
D - Kendall Burks (11/22/23 - option declined)
M - Alex Monis (11/22/23 - option declined)
M - Allan Rodríguez (11/22/23 - option declined)
D - Miguel Navarro (12/12/23 - trade to Colorado)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Yuya Kubo (12/12/23 - re-signed)
D - Santiago Arias (12/6/23 - option declined)
D - Kipp Keller (12/14/23 - rights from Austin)
F - Dominique Badji (12/6/23 - option declined)
D - Ray Gaddis (12/6/23 - option declined)
M - Harrison Robledo (12/6/23 - option declined)
M - Junior Moreno (12/6/23 - out of contract)
D - Yerson Mosquera (12/6/23 - loan expired)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Miguel Navarro (12/12/23 - trade from Chicago)
D - Steven Beitashour (11/28/23 - option declined, retired)
D - Sebastian Anderson (12/19/23 - re-signed)
M - Jack Price (11/28/23 - option declined)
M - Oliver Larraz (12/19/23 - re-signed)
GK - Abraham Rodriguez (11/28/23 - option declined)
F - Kimani Stewart-Baynes (12/19/23 - Generation adidas)
D - Gustavo Vallecilla (11/28/23 - option declined)
M - Omir Fernandez (12/20/23 - free agent)
GK - William Yarbrough (11/28/23 - option declined)
F - Luis Díaz (11/28/23 - out of contract)
F - Diego Rubio (11/28/23 - out of contract)
M - Danny Leyva (11/28/23 - loan expired)
D - Andrew Gutman (12/12/23 - trade to Chicago)
D - Danny Wilson (1/2/24 - waived)
M - Sam Nicholson (1/2/24 - waived)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
GK - Nicholas Hagen (12/21/23 - signing)
D - Jimmy Medranda (12/12/23 - option declined)
M - Derrick Jones (12/21/23 - free agent)
D - Jake Morris (12/12/23 - option declined)
M - Marino Hinestroza (12/22/23 - transfer from Pachuca)
M - Isaiah Parente (12/12/23 - option declined)
GK - Brady Scott (12/12/23 - option declined)
M - Julian Gressel (12/12/23 - out of contract)
D - Josh Williams (12/12/23 - out of contract)
D - Gustavo Vallecilla (12/12/23 - loan expired)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Enes Sali (12/4/23 - transfer from Farul)
D - José Martínez (11/30/23 - option declined)
M - Alejandro Urzua (12/14/23 - homegrown)
M - Facundo Quignón (11/30/23 - option declined)
M - Tomas Pondeca (12/15/23 - MLS NEXT Pro)
D - Collin Smith (11/30/23 - option declined)
F - Malik Henry-Scott (12/18/23 - homegrown)
M - Jáder Obrian (11/30/23 - out of contract)
F - Logan Farrington (12/19/23 - SuperDraft)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Aaron Herrera (12/12/23 - trade from Montréal)
M - Yamil Asad (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Jared Stroud (12/12/23 - trade from St. Louis)
D - Eric Davis (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Lucas Bartlett (12/12/23 - trade from St. Louis)
F - José Fajardo (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Ethan Dobbelaere (12/15/23 - waivers)
D - Jacob Greene (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Garrison Tubbs (12/21/23 - trade from Atlanta)
D - Brendan Hines-Ike (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Gabriel Pirani (1/1/24 - transfer from Santos)
F - Erik Hurtado (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Andy Najar (12/1/23 - option declined)
F - Nigel Robertha (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Gaoussou Samaké (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Donovan Pines (12/1/23 - out of contract)
D - Derrick Williams (12/1/23 - out of contract)
D - Ruan (12/12/23 - trade to Montréal)
M - Chris Durkin (12/12/23 - trade to St. Louis)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Griffin Dorsey (12/19/23 - free agent)
F - Ifunanyachi Achara (12/4/23 - option declined)
F - Stephen Annor Gyamfi (12/19/23 - Generation adidas)
M - Charles Auguste (12/4/23 - option declined)
F - Beto Avila (12/4/23 - option declined)
D - Teenage Hadebe (12/4/23 - option declined)
D - Mujeeb Murana (12/4/23 - option declined)
F - Daniel Rios (12/4/23 - option declined)
M - Matías Vera (12/4/23 - option declined)
F - Iván Franco (12/4/23 - loan expired)
F - Corey Baird (12/4/23 - out of contract)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
GK - Hugo Lloris (12/30/23 - transfer from Tottenham)
D - Giorgio Chiellini (12/12/23 - retired)
M - Danny Crisostomo (12/12/23 - option declined)
D - Julian Gaines (12/12/23 - option declined)
GK - Eldin Jakupovic (12/12/23 - option declined)
D - Tony Leone (12/12/23 - option declined)
D - Denil Maldonado (12/12/23 - option declined)
GK - John McCarthy (12/12/23 - option declined)
D - Diego Rosales (12/12/23 - option declined)
M - Christian Torres (12/12/23 - option declined)
D - Mohamed Traore (12/12/23 - option declined)
M - Kellyn Acosta (12/12/23 - out of contract)
GK - Maxime Crépeau (12/12/23 - out of contract)
D - Diego Palacios (12/12/23 - out of contract)
F - Carlos Vela (12/12/23 - out of contract)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Miguel Berry (12/19/23 - rights from Atlanta)
D - Tony Alfaro (11/10/23 - option declined)
D - John Nelson (12/21/23 - free agent)
D - Calegari (11/10/23 - option declined)
GK - Jonathan Klinsmann (11/10/23 - option declined)
D - Kelvin Leerdam (11/10/23 - option declined)
M - Uri Rosell (11/10/23 - option declined)
F - Billy Sharp (11/10/23 - option declined)
F - Michael Barrios (11/10/23 - out of contract)
F - Douglas Costa (11/10/23 - out of contract)
F - Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez (11/10/23 - out of contract)
M - Adam Saldaña (11/10/23 - out of contract)
D - Raheem Edwards (12/11/23 - trade to Montréal)
F - Preston Judd (12/14/23 - trade to San Jose)
F - Tyler Boyd (12/30/23 - trade to Nashville)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Luis Suárez (12/22/23 - signing)
F - Josef Martínez (10/25/23 - option declined)
F - Jake LaCava (10/25/23 - option declined)
M - Victor Ulloa (10/25/23 - out of contract)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Wil Trapp (12/21/23 - re-signed)
D - Bakaye Dibassy (12/1/23 - option declined)
GK - Eric Dick (12/1/23 - option declined)
GK - Fred Emmings (12/1/23 - option declined)
F - Ménder García (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Jan Gregus (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Emmanuel Iwe (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Ryen Jiba (12/1/23 - option declined)
F - Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (12/1/23 - option declined)
F - Cameron Dunbar (12/1/23 - out of contract)
D - Brent Kallman (12/1/23 - out of contract)
D - Ethan Bristow (12/28/23 - loan to Stockport County)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Raheem Edwards (12/11/23 - trade from LA Galaxy)
F - Jean-Aniel Assi (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Ruan (12/12/23 - trade from D.C. United)
D - Zachary Brault-Guillard (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Ahmed Hamdi (12/1/23 - option declined)
F - Jojea Kwizera (12/1/23 - option declined)
GK - James Pantemis (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Sean Rea (12/1/23 - option declined)
F - Romell Quioto (12/1/23 - out of contract)
D - Aaron Herrera (12/12/23 - trade to D.C. United)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Dru Yearwood (12/11/23 - trade from New York)
F - Kemy Amiche (11/30/23 - option declined)
F - McKinze Gaines (12/14/23 - trade from Charlotte)
D - Nick DePuy (11/30/23 - option declined)
F - Forster Ajago (12/20/23 - signing)
F - Tyler Freeman (11/30/23 - option declined)
F - Tyler Boyd (12/30/23 - trade from LA)
D - Ahmed Longmire (11/30/23 - option declined)
F - Nebiyou Perry (11/30/23 - option declined)
D - Laurence Wyke (11/30/23 - option declined)
F - Ethan Zubak (11/30/23 - option declined)
M - Luke Haakenson (11/30/23 - out of contract)
M - Dax McCarty (11/30/23 - out of contract)
F - Fafà Picault (11/30/23 - out of countract)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Tomás Chancalay (11/28/23 - transfer from Racing Club)
M - Maciel (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Nick Lima (12/11/23 - trade from Austin)
D/M - Christian Makoun (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Ema Boateng (1/2/24 - re-signed)
D - Ben Reveno (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Ben Sweat (12/1/23 - option declined)
F - Gustavo Bou (12/1/23 - out of contract)
D - Omar Gonzalez (12/1/23 - out of contract)
F - Justin Rennicks (12/1/23 - out of contract)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Zidane Yañez (12/22/23 - homegrown)
D - Nico Benalcazar (10/30/23 - option declined)
D - Braian Cufré (10/30/23 - option declined)
F - Jonathan Jimenez (10/30/23 - option declined)
M - Alfredo Morales (10/30/23 - option declined)
D - Samuel Owusu (10/30/23 - option declined)
F - Matias Pellegrini (10/30/23 - option declined)
D - Stephen Turnbull (10/30/23 - option declined)
M - Andrés Perea (10/30/23 - loan expiration)
M - Richie Ledezma (10/30/23 - loan expiration)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Emil Forsberg (12/16/23 - transfer from RB Leipzig)
D - Hassan Ndam (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Matt Nocita (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Jayden Reid (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Steven Sserwadda (12/1/23 - option declined)
F - Omir Fernandez (12/1/23 - out of contract)
F - Jorge Cabezas-Hurtado (12/1/23 - loan expiration)
M - Dru Yearwood (12/11/23 - trade to Nashville)
F - Tom Barlow (12/18/23 - trade to Chicago)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Wilder Cartagena (12/14/23 - signing)
M - Mauricio Pereyra (12/6/23 - mutual contract termination)
F - Wilfredo Rivera (12/11/23 - option declined)
M - Júnior Urso (12/11/23 - option declined)
GK - Adam Grinwis (12/11/23 - out of contract)
D - Antônio Carlos (12/16/23 - transfer to Fluminense)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Nick Pariano (12/14/23 - homegrown)
D - Anton Sorenson (12/4/23 - option declined)
M - Alejandro Bedoya (12/4/23 - out of contract)
GK - Joe Bendik (12/4/23 - out of contract)
D - Kai Wagner (12/4/23 - out of contract)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Bryan Acosta (11/30/23 - option declined)
F - Franck Boli (11/30/23 - option declined)
M - Noel Caliskan (11/30/23 - option declined)
M - Diego Gutierrez (11/30/23 - option declined)
D - Eric Miller (11/30/23 - option declined)
F - Jaroslaw Niezgoda (11/30/23 - option declined)
D - Justin Rasmussen (11/30/23 - option declined)
M - Sebastian Blanco (11/30/23 - out of contract)
M - Yimmi Chara (1/2/24 - transfer to Junior FC)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Julio Benitez (11/17/23 - option declined)
F - Damir Kreilach (11/17/23 - option declined)
M - Scott Caldwell (11/17/23 - out of contract)
F - Danny Musovski (11/17/23 - out of contract)
M - Moses Neyman (11/17/23 - loan expired)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Preston Judd (12/14/23 - trade from LA Galaxy)
D - Oskar Ågren (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Cam Cilley (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Judson (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Jamiro Monteiro (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Nathan (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Tommy Thompson (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Keegan Tingey (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Miguel Traco (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Jonathan Mensah (12/1/23 - out of contract)
M - Jack Skahan (12/1/23 - out of contract)
F - Ayo Akinola (12/1/23 - loan expired)
F - Matthew Hoppe (12/1/23 - loan expired)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
GK - Stefan Frei (12/5/23 - re-signed)
GK - Stefan Cleveland (12/4/23 - option declined)
M - Ethan Dobbelaere (12/4/23 - option declined)
F - Héber (12/4/23 - option declined)
D - Abdoulaye Cissoko (12/4/23 - out of contract)
M - Nicolás Lodeiro - (12/4/23 - out of contract)
F - Fredy Montero (12/4/23 - out of contract)
M - Kelyn Rowe (12/4/23 - out of contract)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Alenis Vargas (12/15/23 - transfer from Desamparados)
M - Roger Espinoza (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Kortne Ford (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Felipe Gutiérrez (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Graham Zusi (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Cam Duke (12/1/23 - out of contract)
M - Gadi Kinda (12/1/23 - out of contract)
GK - Kendall McIntosh (12/1/23 - out of contract)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
GK - Christian Olivares (12/5/23 - MLS NEXT Pro)
GK - Michael Creek (11/29/23 - option declined)
M - Chris Durkin (12/12/23 - trade from D.C. United)
M - Max Schneider (11/29/23 - option declined)
D - Tomas Totland (12/21/23 - transfer from BK Häcken)
D - Jon Bell (11/29/23 - out of contract)
D - John Nelson (11/29/23 - out of contract)
M - Jared Stroud (12/12/23 - trade to D.C. United)
D - Lucas Bartlett (12/12/23 - trade to D.C. United)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Tyrese Spicer (12/19/23 - SuperDraft)
D - Themi Antonoglou (11/2/23 - option declined)
GK - Greg Ranjitsingh (11/2/23 - option declined)
GK - Tomás Romero (11/2/23 - option declined)
F - CJ Sapong (11/2/23 - option declined)
M - Víctor Vázquez (11/2/23 - option declined)
D - Cristián Gutierrez (11/2/23 - out of contract)
M - Franco Ibarra (11/2/23 - loan expiration)
M - Michael Bradley (11/2/23 - retirement)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Sebastian Berhalter (12/6/23 - re-signed)
D - Matteo Campagna (11/10/23 - option declined)
F - Damir Kreilach (12/29/23 - free agent)
M - Kamron Habibullah (11/10/23 - option declined)
GK - Thomas Hasal (11/10/23 - option declined)