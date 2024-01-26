Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign MLS SuperDraft pick Aidan O’Connor

MLSsoccer staff

The New York Red Bulls have signed center back Aidan O’Connor through the 2024 MLS season with options from 2025-27, the club announced Friday.

RBNY selected O’Connor No. 12 overall (first round) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas after his time at the University of Virginia. The defender also played NCAA soccer at Western Michigan University.

“We see a lot of potential in Aidan, and we are very excited to sign him to his first professional contract,” head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release.

“Aidan is a competitive individual that we are looking forward to helping develop and happy that we are able to add to our defensive depth for this upcoming season.”

O’Connor helps round out New York’s center-back group alongside Colombian international Andrés Reyes, team captain Sean Nealis and Swedish youth international Noah Eile.

Now led by head coach Sandro Schwarz, New York begin their 2024 campaign on Feb. 25 at Nashville SC (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

