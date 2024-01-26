New York Red Bulls sign MLS SuperDraft pick Aidan O’Connor

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have signed center back Aidan O’Connor through the 2024 MLS season with options from 2025-27, the club announced Friday.

RBNY selected O’Connor No. 12 overall (first round) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas after his time at the University of Virginia. The defender also played NCAA soccer at Western Michigan University.

“We see a lot of potential in Aidan, and we are very excited to sign him to his first professional contract,” head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release.