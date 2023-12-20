Colorado Rapids sign Omir Fernandez in free agency

"We’re elated to add a player of Omir’s quality and experience to our roster," sporting director Fran Taylor said in a release. "Omir is an attacking player coming into his prime and possesses the physical attributes and mentality that we believe will make us a more dangerous group."

The New York Red Bulls homegrown product joins Colorado through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

Fernandez previously spent his entire professional career with RBNY, where he became a regular since his 2019 MLS debut. The 24-year-old tallied 15g/13a in 112 matches, plus led New York in scoring this past season.

The move reunites Fernandez with recently-hired Rapids head coach Chris Armas; the duo previously worked together during Armas' time as RBNY's head coach from 2018-20.

"We are incredibly happy to bring Omir to the club," Armas said. "Not only is he an intelligent and skilled attacking player, but he also exemplifies humility and high character. Having worked with him before, I know he understands our style of play really well and I’m looking forward to working with him again."

Fernandez joins the Rapids as they retool following a Western Conference last-place finish in 2023 (5W-17L-12D, 27 points). So far, they've traded Andrew Gutman to Chicago Fire FC in a left-back swap for Miguel Navarro and added Generation adidas winger Kimani Stewart-Baynes via the SuperDraft.