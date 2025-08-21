Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Keys to Sunday Night Soccer

Down to the Queen City rolls the Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire bus, where we have ourselves a true six-pointer between two Eastern Conference hopefuls as red-hot Charlotte FC host the just-starting-to-heat-up (maybe) New York Red Bulls (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

Yet somehow, these teams are separated by just five points in the standings, with an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth guaranteed for neither. This one matters a ton.

RBNY need some of that, and may be crawling towards it with two wins on the trot, which comes after a stretch in which they won only once in eight outings.

The Crown have shaken off a long, dreary springtime of discontent to fairly cruise through their summer schedule and are now winners of six straight, the longest streak anybody’s put together in MLS this season.

I’ll go ahead and say it: If Charlotte win this game, they make the playoffs. It won’t be over mathematically, but they’ll be eight points above 10th place with six games left. They’re not blowing that lead.

What I’m saying is things are tight, and this is what I mean by “a true six-pointer,” because you’re not just collecting three points yourself if you win this game – you’re denying three valuable points to one of the teams chasing you.

They are on 44 points, in seventh place in the East. Lose this game and currently eighth-place New York City FC can tie them on 44, while ninth-place Chicago and 10th-place RBNY could end up being just two points back.

This group doesn’t want to be the ones to let that slip away.

That matters not just for this year but historically, as this club is riding a 15-year postseason streak, an almost unfathomable run of consistency in a league of such parity.

All of the above, inverted. The Red Bulls are, at worst, two points out of seventh place if they win this game. Much more likely, they jump one or both of ninth-place Chicago (at Philly ) or NYCFC (at Cincinnati ) and breathe some life into what had been badly fading playoff hopes.

Getting Malanda back on loan for the remainder of the season was a real coup by general manager Zoran Krneta. Now, can Malanda help Charlotte not just make the playoffs but compete for the first trophy in club history? We’ve got five months to find out.

Sometimes the biggest win in the transfer window is not about who you sign, but who you don’t lose (not yet, anyway). Charlotte just sold Malanda to Middlesbrough for reportedly $8 million, something like an 8x profit after spotting him playing for Rodez in Ligue 2, but won’t bid adieu to the 23-year-old rock in the middle of their backline until the end of the season.

If you couldn’t come up with Adilson Malanda immediately, we’ve got to talk about your ability to suss out context clues. Anyway…

One player has played all 2,430 regular-season minutes for Charlotte FC this season. Can you guess who?

An anchor of The Crown's defense that 𝐢𝐬𝐧'𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐭 👑 We have transferred defender Adilson Malanda to Middlesbrough F.C. but he will remain in Charlotte through the 2025 MLS season.

Will the Red Bulls make a move that substantially improves their team? Tick tock. Tick tock. No point belaboring the point, but it’s going to be a big bummer for Red Bulls supporters if the Werner tease remains exactly that.

I am writing this at 11:53 am ET on Thursday, August 21. The transfer deadline is in approximately 12-ish hours.

Charlotte FC

The first part of the year was defined by Zaha’s relative lack of production, which was downstream of his relative lack of chemistry with Agyemang. Those two guys couldn’t get on the same page, and so playmaker Pep Biel was executing something of a carry job through mid-spring.

But the bottom eventually gave out, and come the end of April, the Crown embarked upon one of the worst stretches in their young history: just two wins in 12 games over about two-and-a-half months. Nothing was really working.

Then Agyemang – a very good player who I’m high on, to be clear – left for the Gold Cup with the USMNT, and Toklomati took his place in the starting XI. And suddenly the attack found some chemistry, which came from a clearer tactical vision: they’ve dropped their line of confrontation deeper and mostly dispensed with any pretense towards being a ball-dominant team.

Their overall possession has dropped since the end of May, as has their field tilt and number of passes per individual possession. At the same time, the share of their passes that are long balls has increased, as have their total number of long balls, and number of diagonals per possession.

That last one is the biggest one, because those diagonals allow Zaha and Vargas, as mentioned above, to get into good spots against stretched-out defenses. Between that and the lower line of confrontation, that means more time playing on the break into space.