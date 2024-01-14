New York Red Bulls sign homegrown forward Roald Mitchell

The New York Red Bulls have signed forward Roald Mitchell to a homegrown contract through the 2026 season, with a club option for 2027, it was announced Sunday. The Montclair, NJ native and Wake Forest standout is the 34th homegrown signing in club history.

The 21-year-old scored 19 goals and added nine assists over three seasons as a starter at Wake Forest. He is a two-time All-ACC Second-Team selection, earning the honors in 2022 and 2023.

“We are happy to add Roald [Mitchell] to our roster and to continue the history we have with our homegrowns,” head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a statement. “Roald is a dynamic striker that has great abilities, and we are excited to see him continue to develop with us in the future.”

Prior to Wake Forest, Mitchell was a member of the Red Bulls academy from 2018 to 2021 and featured for New York Red Bulls II in 2021, with two goals and two assists in 10 appearances. He scored his first professional goal in his first start on May 23, 2021 against the Charleston Battery.

“I am very excited to sign a first-team contract with the New York Red Bulls,” Mitchell said. “This has been a dream of mine for a long-time and I’m excited I can accomplish this goal. I’m looking forward to helping the team accomplish its goals and make the fans proud.”

Internationally, Mitchell has been called into youth national team camps for both the United States and Trinidad and Tobago. Most recently, Mitchell was called into the United States U-20 Youth National Team camp in January 2023.

Mitchell joins Elias Manoel and Cory Burke on the forward depth chart for the Red Bulls, who open their 2024 regular season campaign on the road against Nashville SC February 25 (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).