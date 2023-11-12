"Enough is enough": John Herdman begins change at Toronto FC

“This was one of those seasons where everything that could go wrong went wrong, but also some of that was of our own doing as a club, whether it was players or staff,” said club president Bill Manning. “John wants to wipe the slate clean, but he’s also saying enough’s enough. We’ve got to look in the mirror.”

Plenty of work lies ahead for Herdman, the former Canada men’s and women’s national team manager who was appointed in late August before formally assuming his post in early October.

Herdman’s clear-minded assessment follows a turbulent season for the Reds, who finished bottom of the MLS table (29th overall) after earning just 22 points (0.65 points per game) and winning four games. They, alongside the Colorado Rapids , scored a league-low 26 goals. And the club’s 59 goals against was only outdone by the LA Galaxy conceding 67.

“It’s that phrase of ‘enough is enough,’” Herdman said at Friday's year-end media availability. “The tolerance level of what might have been tolerated in previous preseason arrivals won’t be tolerated for this team.”

JO on Herdman's Arrival | "Now there's a clear idea. A lot of people talk about John's ability to create a culture, but he's a very good coach as well. I have confidence going forward that things will improve." #TFCLive

“The expectation is that no, not everyone will return,” said Hernandez. “The reality of football, especially us here at Toronto FC, is you can’t finish bottom of the table and expect there not to be changes.”

Toronto’s latest roster makeover won’t be simple, Hernandez said, due to guaranteed contracts for 2024. But the Reds plan to explore all avenues for creating even more flexibility, whether that’s mutual contract terminations, loans or traditional transfers. They currently have 21 players on the books.

“The reality is we don’t have enough players at the level needed to have the success we want in MLS in enough areas of the field,” said general manager Jason Hernandez, who was promoted after Bradley’s exit.

But the roster’s flaws were quickly exposed, results turned south and the club parted ways with head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley in late June. Interim coach Terry Dunfield couldn’t turn things around as injuries and losses piled up, leaving TFC 21 points off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace in the Eastern Conference.

The 2023 campaign, Toronto’s first full year with Italian international forwards Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi , was supposed to rekindle their glory days. Veteran-minded signings, both from MLS free agency and abroad, bolstered what looked like a title-contending group on paper.

LI | "I’m gonna come back even better, I know the fans expect much more. I believe we could do better, the last two weeks the team has been motivated and we plan to do better next season." #TFCLive

Italians: Stay or go?

One of the biggest questions is how TFC can maximize Insigne and Bernadeschi, or if they’ll remain with the club long-term. Two of the highest-paid players in MLS, the Designated Players combined for just 9g/9a this season and haven't yet met expectations after arriving from Serie A sides Napoli and Juventus, respectively.

Asked about his future, Insigne said he’s “going to come back even stronger” after an injury-filled season and is “extremely happy here.”

“I apologize I couldn't give 100 percent on the field,” Insigne said through a translator. “I'm not that type of player. I always give all of myself. Next season I plan to give 300 percent of myself, not only for myself, but for the team and the fans who have always shown me such warmth and welcomed me when I came to the city.”

Bernardeschi, succinctly, said “I want to be here” and he expects more from himself – "when you are in a difficult situation it’s not easy to do your best.” The 29-year-old also expressed no regrets over his postgame speech in late May that advocated for change at TFC.

“We can’t look back, honestly,” Bernardeschi said. “We have to look forward because the past is past. I think we need to look forward to keep growing and put the past in our back and see in front of us from a good future for this club and for this city.”

Despite the star players being linked to other clubs, Herdman senses renewed buy-in.

“I can only judge that I’ve seen a shift in them as human beings, big shift,” Herdman said. “Two focused individuals that are now having a much bigger presence in the dressing room.”