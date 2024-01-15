CF Montréal sign Joaquín Sosa on loan from Bologna

Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal have acquired central defender Joaquín Sosa on loan from Italian Serie A side Bologna, the club announced Monday.

The former Uruguay youth international's loan extends through the 2024 MLS season, increasing backline options for new head coach Laurent Courtois.

Sosa, 22, originally debuted at Nacional in his native Uruguay before moving to Bologna. He's played in 65 professional matches, tallying 2g/2a, and was recently on loan at Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

Sosa is Montréal's third new defender this offseason after left wingback Raheem Edwards (from LA Galaxy) and right wingback Ruan (from D.C. United) joined via intraleague trades.

Montréal's new season begins on Feb. 24 at Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're seeking an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference last year.

