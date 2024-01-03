FC Cincinnati sign USMNT center back Miles Robinson

Robinson spent the 2017-23 campaigns at Atlanta, accumulating 3g/2a in 123 matches after entering the league via the SuperDraft. The 26-year-old has twice appeared on the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire (2019, '21) and was an MLS Defender of the Year finalist in both those seasons.

“He is an elite defender with a dynamic skillset who already has an incredible amount of MLS and international experience. His personality and character are an immediate addition to our locker room and we’d like to welcome him to FC Cincinnati.”

"We are thrilled that Miles chose to continue his career in Cincinnati," general manager Chris Albright said in a release.

Robinson is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025.

With the USMNT, Robinson has scored three times across 27 appearances and has won one Nations League and Gold Cup title apiece. He was slated to feature at the 2022 World Cup, but an Achilles injury (since recovered) forced him to miss the tournament.

"I’m very excited to be signing for FC Cincinnati," said Robinson. "This is an amazing organization from top to bottom, and I will do everything in my power to win more trophies for the passionate fans and outstanding people of this city. I’m ecstatic to play my first home game at TQL Stadium."

FC Cincinnati, Supporters' Shield champions in 2023, now have two USMNT center backs in Robinson and Matt Miazga. Last year's squad featured center back Yerson Mosquera, a Colombian international who's returned to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers after his season-long loan.