Philadelphia Union sign Markus Anderson from Spanish third division

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have signed attacker Markus Anderson from Spanish third-division side Rayo Majadahonda, the club announced Monday.

Anderson is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027-28. Born in America, the 20-year-old won't occupy an international roster slot.

"Markus, who holds US citizenship, is a very physical and quick striker," Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.

"After initially playing in the fifth division in Spain, he was able to quickly progress to the third division where he has been performing well at a very young age. He is another great example of how adept our scouting department is at identifying talent and we look forward to integrating him as quickly as possible with the team.”

While at Rayo Majadahonda, Anderson scored three goals in 18 appearances (14 starts) during the 2023 season. He's also played for Club Deportivo Básico Paracuellos Antamira in Spain's fifth division and started his youth career at Manhattan Kickers FC.

Philadelphia begin their 2024 competitive slate on Feb. 20 at Costa Rican juggernaut Deportivo Saprissa in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Their MLS schedule then starts on Feb. 24 vs. Chicago Fire FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).