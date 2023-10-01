FC Cincinnati win 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield

FC Cincinnati have reached a milestone moment by winning the 2023 Supporters’ Shield, climbing from Major League Soccer’s basement to peak.

This great leap forward, mathematically sealed via a 3-2 win at Toronto FC on Saturday evening, follows three straight Wooden Spoon finishes for Cincy from 2019-21 (last place overall) upon joining MLS as an expansion team.

The Shield – awarded annually to the team with the most regular-season points – accentuates Cincy’s transformation under head coach Pat Noonan and general manager Chris Albright, an ex- Philadelphia Union duo now in their second full season in charge.

With the Matchday 35 victory, Cincy have also secured the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and ensured home-field advantage at TQL Stadium for MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9 if they advance that far.

The Orange & Blue, who were already guaranteed to compete in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, can still surpass the single-season points record that the New England Revolution (73) set in 2021. They have 65 points (19W-4L-8D record) with three games remaining in the buildup to Decision Day on Oct. 21.

The protagonist in Cincy’s rise is captain and midfielder Luciano Acosta, who’s compiled a Landon Donovan MLS MVP-caliber season. The Argentine No. 10 is one of three Designated Players alongside defensive midfielder Obinna Nwobodo and striker Aaron Boupendza; the latter was signed midseason after Brenner’s big-money transfer to Italian Serie A side Udinese.

Beyond that trio, several domestic standouts – goalkeeper Roman Celentano, center back Matt Miazga and striker Brandon Vazquez – are also vital pieces. Acosta, Miazga and left wingback Álvaro Barreal were all 2023 MLS All-Stars.