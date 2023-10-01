FC Cincinnati win 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield

FC Cincinnati have reached a milestone moment by winning the 2023 Supporters’ Shield, climbing from Major League Soccer’s basement to peak.
The Shield – awarded annually to the team with the most regular-season points – accentuates Cincy’s transformation under head coach Pat Noonan and general manager Chris Albright, an ex-Philadelphia Union duo now in their second full season in charge.
This great leap forward, mathematically sealed via a 3-2 win at Toronto FC on Saturday evening, follows three straight Wooden Spoon finishes for Cincy from 2019-21 (last place overall) upon joining MLS as an expansion team.
With the Matchday 35 victory, Cincy have also secured the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and ensured home-field advantage at TQL Stadium for MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9 if they advance that far.
The Orange & Blue, who were already guaranteed to compete in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, can still surpass the single-season points record that the New England Revolution (73) set in 2021. They have 65 points (19W-4L-8D record) with three games remaining in the buildup to Decision Day on Oct. 21.
The protagonist in Cincy’s rise is captain and midfielder Luciano Acosta, who’s compiled a Landon Donovan MLS MVP-caliber season. The Argentine No. 10 is one of three Designated Players alongside defensive midfielder Obinna Nwobodo and striker Aaron Boupendza; the latter was signed midseason after Brenner’s big-money transfer to Italian Serie A side Udinese.
Beyond that trio, several domestic standouts – goalkeeper Roman Celentano, center back Matt Miazga and striker Brandon Vazquez – are also vital pieces. Acosta, Miazga and left wingback Álvaro Barreal were all 2023 MLS All-Stars.
This first MLS-era trophy follows Cincy's first postseason berth in 2022, when they made the Eastern Conference Semifinals before losing to Philadelphia.
Supporters' Shield Winners
Below is every Supporters' Shield winner since the league's inaugural season in 1996.
Year
Team
Points (points per game)
2023
FC Cincinnati
65* (2.10)
2022
LAFC
67 (1.97)
2021
New England Revolution
73 (2.15)
2020
Philadelphia Union
47 (2.04)
2019
LAFC
72 (2.12)
2018
New York Red Bulls
71 (2.09)
2017
Toronto FC
69 (2.02)
2016
FC Dallas
60 (1.76)
2015
New York Red Bulls
60 (1.76)
2014
Seattle Sounders FC
64 (1.88)
2013
New York Red Bulls
59 (1.74)
2012
San Jose Earthquakes
66 (1.94)
2011
LA Galaxy
67 (1.97)
2010
LA Galaxy
59 (1.97)
2009
Columbus Crew
49 (1.63)
2008
Columbus Crew
57 (1.90)
2007
D.C. United
55 (1.83)
2006
D.C. United
55 (1.72)
2005
San Jose Earthquakes
64 (2.00)
2004
Columbus Crew
49 (1.63)
2003
Chicago Fire FC
53 (1.77)
2002
LA Galaxy
51 (1.82)
2001
Miami Fusion
53 (2.04)
2000
Sporting Kansas City
57 (1.78)
1999
D.C. United
57 (1.78)
1998
LA Galaxy
68 (2.12)
1997
D.C. United
55 (1.72)
1996
Tampa Bay Mutiny
58 (1.81)
* FC Cincinnati still have three regular-season games remaining in 2023.