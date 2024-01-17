Atlanta United sign Polish midfielder Bartosz Slisz

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have further strengthened their midfield, announcing Wednesday that Polish international Bartosz Slisz has joined from Legia Warsaw.

The 24-year-old is under contract through the 2028 MLS season. He could pair alongside summertime signing Tristan Muyumba, while Atlanta also recently added Dax McCarty in free agency.

"Bartosz is an intelligent, defensive-minded midfielder who is capable of playing in different systems," Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. "We feel he will complement our team well and help us solidify the middle of the field.