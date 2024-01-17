Atlanta United sign Polish midfielder Bartosz Slisz

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have further strengthened their midfield, announcing Wednesday that Polish international Bartosz Slisz has joined from Legia Warsaw.
The 24-year-old is under contract through the 2028 MLS season. He could pair alongside summertime signing Tristan Muyumba, while Atlanta also recently added Dax McCarty in free agency.
"Bartosz is an intelligent, defensive-minded midfielder who is capable of playing in different systems," Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. "We feel he will complement our team well and help us solidify the middle of the field.
"At 24 years old he is mature beyond his years and has already played more than 250 professional matches. We’re pleased to attract a talented player at this stage of his career who is breaking into his national team."
Slisz is a two-time Ekstraklasa (Polish first division) champion from his Legia Warsaw days, tallying 5g/11a in 165 matches for the powerhouse club. He's routinely played in European competitions as well, having arrived at Legia Warsaw after early-career stops at Polish sides ROW Rybnik and Zagłębie Lubin.
Internationally, Slisz has become a regular (six caps) for his home country as they chase a spot in the 2024 Euros. He also played a crucial role for Poland at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
As Atlanta's retooled roster takes shape, they're preparing for a Feb. 24 opener at reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew (2 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
