Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi out with sports hernia

Inter Miami CF are down another key player before the 2024 MLS season, announcing Saturday that homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi has undergone sports hernia surgery.
The 18-year-old US international, who remains eligible for Argentina, is expected to be sidelined between two to three months.
Cremaschi tallied 2g/4a in 28 appearances (21 starts) during his rookie 2023 season, earning the No. 2 spot on last year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list. He also helped IMCF win Leagues Cup with several crucial penalty kicks, leading to a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot.
This is Inter Miami's second significant blow in preseason after winger Facundo Farías suffered a long-term knee injury. Cremaschi and Farías were starting XI candidates, a considerable setback for their star-studded squad.
Without Cremaschi, the Herons still have a deep midfield group that includes Sergio Busquets, Gregore, Julian Gressel, Diego Gómez, Jean Mota and David Ruíz.
Inter Miami, who are on the Asian portion of their preseason tour, begin their competitive slate with a Feb. 21 home opener against Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).