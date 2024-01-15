Chicago Fire acquire Allan Arigoni on loan from FC Lugano

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Chicago Fire FC have signed defender Allan Arigoni on loan from Swiss Super League side FC Lugano through the 2024 MLS season with a purchase option, the club announced Monday.

The 25-year-old former Swiss youth international has spent his entire professional career in his home country, tallying 6g/16a in 145 games for Lugano and Grasshoppers.

"We have been able to closely evaluate Allan during his time with our partner club, FC Lugano," Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release.