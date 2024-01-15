Chicago Fire acquire Allan Arigoni on loan from FC Lugano

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Chicago Fire FC have signed defender Allan Arigoni on loan from Swiss Super League side FC Lugano through the 2024 MLS season with a purchase option, the club announced Monday.
The 25-year-old former Swiss youth international has spent his entire professional career in his home country, tallying 6g/16a in 145 games for Lugano and Grasshoppers.
"We have been able to closely evaluate Allan during his time with our partner club, FC Lugano," Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release.
"Adding a right back during this window was a priority for us, and we believe that Allan’s technical and physical abilities are well suited for the league and our game model."
Arigoni joins Arnaud Souquet and Jonathan Dean as right backs on the Fire's roster. He is also their third new defender signed this winter, joining left back Andrew Gutman and center back Tobias Salquist.
Chicago and Lugano are both owned by Joe Mansueto, leading to player movement in recent years. Maren Haile-Selassie, Chicago's leading scorer in 2023, is one shining example after turning his loan into a permanent deal. Meanwhile, Jhon Espinoza and Ignacio Aliseda have gone from Chicago to Lugano.
Heading into the 2024 season, Chicago are chasing their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2017. That journey begins with a Feb. 24 opener at the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
