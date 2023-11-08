Charlotte FC part ways with head coach Christian Lattanzio

Assistant coach Andy Quy also departs with immediate effect.

Lattanzio, who guided Charlotte to their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth in 2023, leaves after posting a 24W-24L-15D record across all competitions in his year-and-a-half in charge.

“We would like to thank Christian and Andy for their time at the club,” CLTFC owner David Tepper said in a statement. “They helped guide us through the last 18 months and we are all appreciative of their contributions to Charlotte FC.”

Originally an assistant under Miguel Ángel Ramírez, Lattanzio replaced the Spanish manager 14 games into The Crown's inaugural 2022 season, leading them to a 8W-10L-2D record the rest of the way.

The club removed the interim tag ahead of the 2023 campaign, as The Crown went 10W-11L-13D and qualified for the playoffs via a Wild Card spot (No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference). Their postseason trip was short-lived, falling 5-2 to the New York Red Bulls.

“A thorough and comprehensive search for the club’s next head coach will begin immediately,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said. “Out of respect to all prospective candidates, we will not have further comment at this time.”

With Lattanzio's exit, Charlotte are now on the market for their third manager in as many years.