New England Revolution transfer Djordje Petrovic to Chelsea FC

The 23-year-old Serbian international departs for a reported $17.5 million fee (plus add-ons), leaving MLS 16 months after joining the Revs as their Matt Turner replacement. Petrovic was named a 2023 MLS All-Star and finished second in 2022 MLS Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year voting despite joining the Revs midseason.

This is New England's second consecutive goalkeeper transfer to a high-profile English side after they dealt Turner to Arsenal FC in February 2022. The Turner move was a planned summer transfer, whereas Petrovic departs immediately – with both moves amounting to nearly $25 million combined as New England become more of a selling club.

"Djordje Petrović has been an extremely valuable member of our club and a consummate professional during his time in New England,” Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo said in a release.