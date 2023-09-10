Bruce Arena resigns from New England Revolution

Bruce Arena has resigned as New England Revolution head coach and sporting director, he announced Saturday evening in a joint statement with the club.
On July 30, Arena was placed on administrative leave pending a review into allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks.
MLS released the following statement in light of Arena's decision:
As a result of the investigation, which confirmed certain of these allegations, should Arena wish to pursue future employment within MLS, he must first submit a petition to the Commissioner.
MLS is committed to safe and welcoming work environments and expects all employees of the League and its clubs to conduct themselves appropriately in the workplace.
Arena released the following statement:
To begin, I would like to thank Robert Kraft and Jonathan Kraft for providing me with this opportunity over four years ago. In my time with the Revolution, we have had much success and it truly has been a direct reflection of all the support the organization has provided me. In particular, I also want to thank all the players, coaches and staff at the Revolution as everyone has provided outstanding service and done a terrific job to help elevate the club to where it is today.
I also want to thank everyone in the soccer community at large for their tremendous support during the past six weeks. The investigation has been a hard and difficult process, for me and my family, but hearing from so many who have been part of my career truly has been gratifying and has helped make this decision easier.
Finally, I know that I have made some mistakes and moving forward, I plan to spend some time reflecting on this situation and taking corrective steps to address what has transpired. And while this has not been an easy decision, I am confident that it is in the best interest of both the New England Revolution organization and my family that we part ways at this time.
Curt Onalfo will continue to serve as interim sporting director and Richie Williams will continue to serve as interim head coach as the Revs prepare to close out the 2023 season.
Arena's departure comes nearly four years after he joined the club, compiling a 60W-31L-42D MLS record during his tenure. The all-time winningest coach in MLS history, the 71-year-old steered New England's 2021 squad to the MLS single-season points record (73) and a Supporters' Shield title.
In the announcement, New England stated the following:
The New England Revolution have accepted the resignation of Bruce Arena. We wish Bruce well and thank him for his contributions to the team.