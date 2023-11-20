DC United hire Ally Mackay as general manager & chief soccer officer

D.C. United have hired Ally Mackay as their new general manager and chief soccer officer, the club announced Monday.

Mackay joins the Black-and-Red after spending the past five seasons as Nashville SC’s assistant general manager. At age 37, the Scotland native is the youngest executive across MLS in his role.

"Ally possesses the qualities we were looking for in the person to lead our soccer operations as we enter D.C. United's exciting new chapter,” D.C. United co-chairman and CEO Jason Levien said in a release.

“His experience from multiple perspectives, having served both in an MLS front office and as a player agent, will be valuable as it relates to culture building and identifying, supporting and harnessing talent. He is full of energy and passion for this opportunity. We are thrilled to welcome Ally and his family to the D.C. United family.”

In his role, Mackay will oversee soccer operations for D.C. United, which includes:

Player identification, recruitment, acquisition and roster development.

Integration of the academy and youth pipeline to the first team.

The management and oversight of the technical staff.

Mackay, who will report directly to D.C. United co-chairmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, will lead the club’s process to identify their next head coach. The manager vacancy arose in early October when the club and Wayne Rooney, who now leads Championship side Birmingham City, mutually agreed to part ways.

“I’m excited and proud to take on this role and have the responsibility of leading this historic franchise forward into the next chapter,” said Mackay, who was also previously a licensed player agent with Stellar Group Agency. “There are numerous elements that drew me to the club including the city itself, the passionate support from the fanbase, and a massive and immediate opportunity for growth on the soccer side.