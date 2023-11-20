DC United hire Ally Mackay as general manager & chief soccer officer

D.C. United have hired Ally Mackay as their new general manager and chief soccer officer, the club announced Monday.
Mackay joins the Black-and-Red after spending the past five seasons as Nashville SC’s assistant general manager. At age 37, the Scotland native is the youngest executive across MLS in his role.
"Ally possesses the qualities we were looking for in the person to lead our soccer operations as we enter D.C. United's exciting new chapter,” D.C. United co-chairman and CEO Jason Levien said in a release.
“His experience from multiple perspectives, having served both in an MLS front office and as a player agent, will be valuable as it relates to culture building and identifying, supporting and harnessing talent. He is full of energy and passion for this opportunity. We are thrilled to welcome Ally and his family to the D.C. United family.”
In his role, Mackay will oversee soccer operations for D.C. United, which includes:
- Player identification, recruitment, acquisition and roster development.
- Integration of the academy and youth pipeline to the first team.
- The management and oversight of the technical staff.
Mackay, who will report directly to D.C. United co-chairmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, will lead the club’s process to identify their next head coach. The manager vacancy arose in early October when the club and Wayne Rooney, who now leads Championship side Birmingham City, mutually agreed to part ways.
“I’m excited and proud to take on this role and have the responsibility of leading this historic franchise forward into the next chapter,” said Mackay, who was also previously a licensed player agent with Stellar Group Agency. “There are numerous elements that drew me to the club including the city itself, the passionate support from the fanbase, and a massive and immediate opportunity for growth on the soccer side.
“As I take on this role, it’s extremely motivating to reflect on the unmatched tradition and past successes of D.C. United. I have high expectations for myself and for the club and a strong belief that we can grow quickly and sustainably in the direction we and our fanbase demand. There are a lot of strong foundational elements already in place at the club that we can build on and improve and I’m eager to get started.”
Mackay joined Nashville before the club’s inaugural MLS campaign (2020) and worked alongside GM Mike Jacobs in assembling a roster that’s highlighted by Walker Zimmerman and Hany Mukhtar. Nashville made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in four consecutive seasons.
At D.C. United, Mackay fills a role that’s been vacant since the club parted ways with Lucy Rushton in October 2022. Rooney, who was appointed in July 2022, worked closely in retooling the Black-and-Red’s roster.
D.C. United enter the 2024 campaign with an open Designated Player roster spot; striker Christian Benteke and midfielder Mateusz Klich occupy two of their three slots. Homegrown midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro, who placed on this year’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list, is another standout.
An MLS original club, D.C. United have missed the playoffs in four straight years. Their four MLS Cup titles are the second-most in league history, trailing only the LA Galaxy (5).