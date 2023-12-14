New York Red Bulls name Sandro Schwarz head coach

The New York Red Bulls have a new face on the sidelines, announcing Sandro Schwarz as their head coach Thursday morning.
The German native arrives at RBNY after a managerial career highlighted by time at Bundesliga sides FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha Berlin, as well as Russian Premier League club Dynamo Moscow.
Schwarz, who played over 200 professional matches, got his first head-coaching role at lower-division German side FC Eschborn.
“We are very pleased to welcome Sandro to the club,” head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. “Sandro is a great leader that fits our culture and his head coaching experience in Europe fits with what we are trying to accomplish. We are excited to get him here and begin to work towards success in 2024.”
In New York, Schwarz will look to build off the club reaching a record 14th-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs this past season. A league title, however, remains elusive for the 1996 originals.
Schwarz succeeds Troy Lesesne, who took over in May when now-Red Bull Salzburg manager Gerhard Struber and the club mutually parted ways. Lesesne steered New York to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, where they fell to Supporters’ Shield winners FC Cincinnati.
“I look forward to joining the club and getting started soon,” Schwarz, 45, said in a release. “I have a lot of motivation to accomplish many great things with this club and I am excited to get to work for the upcoming season.”
New York will reportedly make a big roster swing this winter, acquiring Swedish international and RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg. He would become a Designated Player, a roster category midfielder Luquinhas and forward Dante Vanzeir fell under in 2023.