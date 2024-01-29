Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign Bulgarian midfielder Dominik Yankov

Dominik Yankov - CF Montréal - signing
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have acquired midfielder Dominik Yankov from Bulgarian top-flight side Ludogorets, the club announced Monday.

The 23-year-old Bulgarian international, who was born in Canada, is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with options in 2027-28. Montréal used Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to complete the deal.

Before this move, Yankov tallied 15g/14a in 128 matches across all competitions for Ludogorets. As a four-time winner of the Bulgarian First League, he routinely competed in European competitions.

On the international stage, Yankov has played in 17 games for Bulgaria. He remains a regular call-up after debuting in 2020.

At Montréal, Yankov joins an attacking midfield group that includes Bryce Duke and Mathieu Choinière.

Under new head coach Laurent Courtois, Montréal begin their campaign on Feb. 24 at Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Last year, they finished 10th in the Eastern Conference table to narrowly miss the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker CF Montréal

Related Stories

Vancouver Whitecaps sign Tristan Blackmon to contract extension
Colorado Rapids loan Miguel Navarro to Argentina's Talleres
Austin FC extend, loan out goalkeeper Damian Las
More News
More News
Vancouver Whitecaps sign Tristan Blackmon to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps sign Tristan Blackmon to contract extension
Messi, Suárez score as Inter Miami drop preseason friendly to Al Hilal

Messi, Suárez score as Inter Miami drop preseason friendly to Al Hilal
Colorado Rapids loan Miguel Navarro to Argentina's Talleres
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids loan Miguel Navarro to Argentina's Talleres
CF Montréal sign Bulgarian midfielder Dominik Yankov
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign Bulgarian midfielder Dominik Yankov
Austin FC extend, loan out goalkeeper Damian Las
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC extend, loan out goalkeeper Damian Las
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Al Hilal vs. Inter Miami CF | January 29, 2024
7:10

HIGHLIGHTS: Al Hilal vs. Inter Miami CF | January 29, 2024
Goal: Malcom vs. MIA, 88'
0:47

Goal: Malcom vs. MIA, 88'
Goal: D. Ruíz vs. HIL, 55'
0:40

Goal: D. Ruíz vs. HIL, 55'
Goal: L. Messi vs. HIL, 54'
0:43

Goal: L. Messi vs. HIL, 54'
More Video