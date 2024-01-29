CF Montréal sign Bulgarian midfielder Dominik Yankov

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have acquired midfielder Dominik Yankov from Bulgarian top-flight side Ludogorets, the club announced Monday.

The 23-year-old Bulgarian international, who was born in Canada, is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with options in 2027-28. Montréal used Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to complete the deal.

Before this move, Yankov tallied 15g/14a in 128 matches across all competitions for Ludogorets. As a four-time winner of the Bulgarian First League, he routinely competed in European competitions.

On the international stage, Yankov has played in 17 games for Bulgaria. He remains a regular call-up after debuting in 2020.

At Montréal, Yankov joins an attacking midfield group that includes Bryce Duke and Mathieu Choinière.

Under new head coach Laurent Courtois, Montréal begin their campaign on Feb. 24 at Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Last year, they finished 10th in the Eastern Conference table to narrowly miss the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.