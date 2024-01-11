Philadelphia Union re-sign defender Kai Wagner

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Kai Wagner is remaining with the Philadelphia Union, as the club announced Thursday the left back has signed a new deal through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

The 26-year-old German defender was a free agent and reportedly generated transfer interest from back in Europe.

"Kai has proven himself year after year as one of the best left backs in the league, and an integral part of our team success," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.