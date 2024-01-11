Philadelphia Union re-sign defender Kai Wagner

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Kai Wagner is remaining with the Philadelphia Union, as the club announced Thursday the left back has signed a new deal through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.
The 26-year-old German defender was a free agent and reportedly generated transfer interest from back in Europe.
"Kai has proven himself year after year as one of the best left backs in the league, and an integral part of our team success," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.
"With his consistent defending and aggressive attacking style of play, he has greatly contributed to the new milestones the team has achieved every year, and we have full confidence his continued dedication and passion for this club will continue to help us reach new heights. We’re looking forward to having Kai in Philadelphia for years to come."
Wagner has been Philadelphia's starting left back since the 2019 season, tallying five goals and 39 assists in 138 regular-season games. He's a two-time MLS All-Star and made the 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire.
A key part of Philadelphia's core roster, Wagner helped earn the club's 2020 Supporters' Shield title. He was also key in their 2022 MLS Cup finalist and 2023 Leagues Cup third-place squads.
"I’ve been here for almost five years now and continue to grow professionally and personally," Wagner said. "I feel highly valued here and have a great bond with the club. My family and I also feel extremely at home here.
"Despite other exciting options in Europe, I decided to extend my contract with the Philadelphia Union because in the end my heart also played a part in my decision."
For Philadelphia, midfielder/captain Alejandro Bedoya remains a free agent. Otherwise, head coach Jim Curtin's group is expected to run it back in 2024 starting with a Feb. 24 home opener against Chicago Fire FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
