San Diego FC clinch Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

San Diego FC have checked off another milestone in their historic debut season, becoming the first club to clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs berth with a scoreless draw against the Portland Timbers on Matchday 30.
SDFC are looking to make MLS history on two fronts: breaking the expansion-season points record and becoming the first club to win the Supporters' Shield during their inaugural campaign (best regular-season team).
With six matches remaining, the Chrome-and-Azul lead the Western Conference on 53 points (16W-7L-5D record), trailing the Philadelphia Union by a single point in the Shield race.
Star players
Anders Dreyer has emerged as a Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate and Newcomer of the Year frontrunner, posting a league-best 30 goal contributions (13g/17a). The club's first-ever Designated Player, Mexico international winger Chucky Lozano (8g/8a), has more than delivered alongside him.
All-Star midfielder Jeppe Tverskov has been one of the league's top No. 6s, while USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre has impressed in a return to his hometown.
San Diego have also committed to playing youngsters, reflecting their long-term vision for the club's Right to Dream Academy. All the while, Mikey Varas has emerged as a Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year contender.
Can the Chrome-and-Azul continue their unprecedented inaugural season and become the second expansion side in MLS history to win MLS Cup in their first year?
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi will be played Dec. 6, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22 with Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.
- Seeds 10-15 in each conference do not qualify for the postseason.
All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.