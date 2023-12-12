Right back swap: Herrera joins DC United, Ruan joins Montréal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- DC receive: Aaron Herrera
- MTL receive: Ruan, $500k GAM
Two right backs are on the move, as D.C. United announced Tuesday they have acquired Aaron Herrera from CF Montréal in exchange for Ruan and $500,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM).
Herrera, a 26-year-old Guatemalan international, arrives with 1g/21a in 143 MLS matches across six seasons with Real Salt Lake and Montréal. A former RSL homegrown, his international career started with the United States before flipping to Los Chapines last summer and appearing in six matches thus far.
“We are excited to welcome Aaron to D.C. United and we are thrilled to be securing an elite and proven defender in this league,” Ally Mackay, D.C. United’s new GM and chief soccer officer, said in a release.
“Aaron has been one of the top fullbacks in MLS over the last couple of seasons and we think his style of play aligns with our philosophy and will significantly bolster our roster in that position. He has the defensive intuition combined with a desire to go forward and create goal-scoring opportunities. We believe he will be a huge success in the District and we’re excited to integrate him with the team.”
Ruan, a 28-year-old Brazil native, is Montréal's second fullback acquired via trade this winter after they acquired Canadian international Raheem Edwards from LA Galaxy. Since coming to MLS in 2019, Ruan has 4g/21a in 125 matches for Orlando City SC and D.C. United.
“We are delighted with the acquisition of Ruan, one of the best right backs in MLS,” Olivier Renard, Montréal's vice president and chief sporting officer, said in a release.
“With his excellent pace and crossing ability, he will fit in very well with our style of play. I'd also like to thank Aaron for his 2023 season with us, and we wish him all the best for the rest of his career.”
The move between Eastern Conference clubs follows a year where they both missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. They’re also both seeking a new head coach after Wayne Rooney and D.C. United mutually parted ways and Montréal parted ways with Hernán Losada.
