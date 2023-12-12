Right back swap: Herrera joins DC United, Ruan joins Montréal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

DC receive: Aaron Herrera

Aaron Herrera MTL receive: Ruan, $500k GAM

Two right backs are on the move, as D.C. United announced Tuesday they have acquired Aaron Herrera from CF Montréal in exchange for Ruan and $500,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Herrera, a 26-year-old Guatemalan international, arrives with 1g/21a in 143 MLS matches across six seasons with Real Salt Lake and Montréal. A former RSL homegrown, his international career started with the United States before flipping to Los Chapines last summer and appearing in six matches thus far.

“We are excited to welcome Aaron to D.C. United and we are thrilled to be securing an elite and proven defender in this league,” Ally Mackay, D.C. United’s new GM and chief soccer officer, said in a release.