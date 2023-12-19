Messi Joins Inter Miami

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami 2024 MLS preseason schedule, matches

24MLS_Messi_MIA_Preseason_Tracker
MLSsoccer staff

In the buildup to Lionel Messi's first full season in Major League Soccer, Inter Miami CF are scheduled to play six (6) preseason matches – highlighted by an international tour in Asia.

When
Match
Where
Jan. 19 (8 pm ET)
Inter Miami vs. El Salvador
Estadio Cuscatlán (San Salvador, El Salvador)
Jan. 29 (1 pm ET)
Inter Miami vs. Al Hilal SFC
Kingdom Arena (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)
Feb. 1 (1 pm ET)
Inter Miami vs. Al Nassr FC
Kingdom Arena (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)
Feb. 4 (time TBA)
Inter Miami vs. Hong Kong Team
Hong Kong Stadium (Hong Kong)
Feb. 7 (time TBA)
Inter Miami vs. Vissel Kobe 
Japan National Stadium (Tokyo, Japan)
Feb. 15 (time TBA)
Inter Miami vs. Newell’s Old Boys
DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Inter Miami: Preseason highlights

Messi vs. Ronaldo: Two of the game's greatest-ever players will meet on Feb. 1 when Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF meets Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr FC (Saudi Pro League) as part of the Riyadh Season Cup. The rivals have clashed 35 times throughout their esteemed careers, with Messi claiming 16 wins to 10 by Ronaldo (nine draws between them).

Iniesta reunion: When Inter Miami visit J1 League champions Vissel Kobe on Feb. 7, the game will see Messi & Co. reunited with former teammate Andrés Iniesta. The iconic Spanish midfielder, who now plays in the United Arab Emirates, will be present at the event.

Return to your roots: As the 2024 MLS season nears, Inter Miami return home on Feb. 15 to host Argentine top-flight side Newell’s Old Boys. Messi came through the youth ranks at the Rosario-based club before joining FC Barcelona, while Herons head coach Tata Martino has made the most appearances of any player in Newell’s history and had a successful stint as manager.

Messi in 2024

After joining Inter Miami last July, Messi captivated the North American soccer landscape and brought a global spotlight to MLS. He, alongside fellow Barça alums Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, helped fuel a 2023 Leagues Cup championship – the first title in Inter Miami's history.

Messi's first year in MLS was capped by Noche d'Or, a ceremonial friendly recognizing his world-record eighth Ballon d'Or title. At the time, the World Cup winner stated: "Next year will be much better. We’re going to keep on having fun, keep on winning titles."

It all creates eagerness and excitement for 2024, as the GOAT and his teammates aim to compete for titles on multiple fronts – including the Concacaf Champions Cup. And there are international ambitions on the No. 10's mind, as he'll look to help Argentina defend their Copa América title.

WATCH: Messi Meets America on Apple TV+

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Messi Joins Inter Miami Matchday Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

Related Stories

Messi comes full circle: Inter Miami to face Newell's Old Boys in preseason friendly
Messi vs. Ronaldo: Inter Miami to face Al Nassr in Riyadh Season Cup
Inter Miami plan for Year 2 with Lionel Messi: "We want more"

Become a Messi Insider: Sign up to receive insider news, early access to Messi promotions and more.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
More News
More News
Lionel Messi: Inter Miami 2024 MLS preseason schedule, matches

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami 2024 MLS preseason schedule, matches
Messi comes full circle: Inter Miami to face Newell's Old Boys in preseason friendly

Messi comes full circle: Inter Miami to face Newell's Old Boys in preseason friendly
Messi vs. Ronaldo: Inter Miami to face Al Nassr in Riyadh Season Cup

Messi vs. Ronaldo: Inter Miami to face Al Nassr in Riyadh Season Cup
Lionel Messi: Inter Miami superstar named TIME's Athlete of the Year

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami superstar named TIME's Athlete of the Year
Lionel Messi: Ballon d'Or celebrations wrap first Inter Miami chapter

Lionel Messi: Ballon d'Or celebrations wrap first Inter Miami chapter
Lionel Messi vows Inter Miami will "keep on winning titles"

Lionel Messi vows Inter Miami will "keep on winning titles"
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Lionel Messi presents Ballon d’Or trophy to Inter Miami fans
3:38

WATCH: Lionel Messi presents Ballon d’Or trophy to Inter Miami fans
WATCH: Lionel Messi's top Inter Miami moments in 2023
0:57

WATCH: Lionel Messi's top Inter Miami moments in 2023
La Tribuna: How Messi is transforming 'La Familia' in Miami
6:25

La Tribuna: How Messi is transforming 'La Familia' in Miami
Inter Miami: Analyzing Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba's absence
5:33
Extratime

Inter Miami: Analyzing Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba's absence
More Video

The Messi Insider: Get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.