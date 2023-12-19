Lionel Messi: Inter Miami 2024 MLS preseason schedule, matches

In the buildup to Lionel Messi 's first full season in Major League Soccer, Inter Miami CF are scheduled to play six (6) preseason matches – highlighted by an international tour in Asia.

Inter Miami: Preseason highlights

Messi vs. Ronaldo: Two of the game's greatest-ever players will meet on Feb. 1 when Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF meets Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr FC (Saudi Pro League) as part of the Riyadh Season Cup. The rivals have clashed 35 times throughout their esteemed careers, with Messi claiming 16 wins to 10 by Ronaldo (nine draws between them).

Iniesta reunion: When Inter Miami visit J1 League champions Vissel Kobe on Feb. 7, the game will see Messi & Co. reunited with former teammate Andrés Iniesta. The iconic Spanish midfielder, who now plays in the United Arab Emirates, will be present at the event.