Lionel Messi: Inter Miami 2024 MLS preseason schedule, matches

In the buildup to Lionel Messi's first full season in Major League Soccer, Inter Miami CF are scheduled to play six (6) preseason matches – highlighted by an international tour in Asia.
When
Match
Where
Jan. 19 (8 pm ET)
Inter Miami vs. El Salvador
Estadio Cuscatlán (San Salvador, El Salvador)
Jan. 29 (1 pm ET)
Inter Miami vs. Al Hilal SFC
Kingdom Arena (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)
Feb. 1 (1 pm ET)
Inter Miami vs. Al Nassr FC
Kingdom Arena (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)
Feb. 4 (time TBA)
Inter Miami vs. Hong Kong Team
Hong Kong Stadium (Hong Kong)
Feb. 7 (time TBA)
Inter Miami vs. Vissel Kobe
Japan National Stadium (Tokyo, Japan)
Feb. 15 (time TBA)
Inter Miami vs. Newell’s Old Boys
DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
Inter Miami: Preseason highlights
Messi vs. Ronaldo: Two of the game's greatest-ever players will meet on Feb. 1 when Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF meets Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr FC (Saudi Pro League) as part of the Riyadh Season Cup. The rivals have clashed 35 times throughout their esteemed careers, with Messi claiming 16 wins to 10 by Ronaldo (nine draws between them).
Iniesta reunion: When Inter Miami visit J1 League champions Vissel Kobe on Feb. 7, the game will see Messi & Co. reunited with former teammate Andrés Iniesta. The iconic Spanish midfielder, who now plays in the United Arab Emirates, will be present at the event.
Return to your roots: As the 2024 MLS season nears, Inter Miami return home on Feb. 15 to host Argentine top-flight side Newell’s Old Boys. Messi came through the youth ranks at the Rosario-based club before joining FC Barcelona, while Herons head coach Tata Martino has made the most appearances of any player in Newell’s history and had a successful stint as manager.
Messi in 2024
After joining Inter Miami last July, Messi captivated the North American soccer landscape and brought a global spotlight to MLS. He, alongside fellow Barça alums Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, helped fuel a 2023 Leagues Cup championship – the first title in Inter Miami's history.
Messi's first year in MLS was capped by Noche d'Or, a ceremonial friendly recognizing his world-record eighth Ballon d'Or title. At the time, the World Cup winner stated: "Next year will be much better. We’re going to keep on having fun, keep on winning titles."
It all creates eagerness and excitement for 2024, as the GOAT and his teammates aim to compete for titles on multiple fronts – including the Concacaf Champions Cup. And there are international ambitions on the No. 10's mind, as he'll look to help Argentina defend their Copa América title.